In Tumultuous Health Care Landscape, Some Doctors Are Opting To Freelance
The perks of working as a freelance doctor are enticing: phsyicians often earn more on an hourly basis, they don’t have to wait for insurance reimbursements to get paid — and they decide when and where they’ll work.
Stat:
Paging Dr. Freelance: Hospitals’ Use Of Contract Doctors Soars Amid Physician Shortage
Dr. Colin Zhu thought about starting a family practice. But the 33-year osteopathic physician realized all the management, paperwork, and financial overheard might distract him from what he enjoyed most: seeing patients. So Zhu went freelance. (Blau, 8/28)