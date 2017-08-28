KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

In Tumultuous Health Care Landscape, Some Doctors Are Opting To Freelance

The perks of working as a freelance doctor are enticing: phsyicians often earn more on an hourly basis, they don’t have to wait for insurance reimbursements to get paid — and they decide when and where they’ll work.

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.