‘It Became Personal For Me’: Health Law Debate Inspires Businesswoman To Challenge Calif. Congressman

Virginia Madueño says that after she attended a local health care town hall she realized “not only did I have a story to share but I had a cause, if you will. I could relate.”

Los Angeles Times: GOP Healthcare Vote Inspires Another Challenger For California's Rep. Jeff Denham

It was healthcare that inspired Riverbank small business owner Virginia Madueño to become the newest person to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in California's Central Valley. Madueño, 52, said she decided to run when Denham voted for the GOP bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May after initially saying he’d vote against it. (Wire, 8/29)

In other news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Grothman Talks Trump, Obamacare And Border Wall At Town Hall Meeting

In a sometimes contentious town hall meeting with his constituents, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) spoke candidly about President Donald Trump, Obamacare and Trump's proposed wall on the Mexican border. More than 100 people crowded into the Tolzman Community Room at the Frank L. Weyenberg Public Library on Monday, Aug. 28, for a chance to share their priorities with the second-term Republican congressman, whose district stretches as far north as Neenah and as far west as Wisconsin Dells. (Rumage, 8/29)

Roll Call: French Hill Re-Invited To School After Protest Concerns

Arkansas Rep. French Hill was re-invited to an elementary school after the school canceled his visit because parents threatened to protest. Hill was slated to speak at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School as part of its “Do Great Things” theme, according to Arkansas Matters. But Barclay Key, a parent of a student, protested Hill’s appearance. “I’m appalled that a supporter of Donald Trump would be allowed to speak to our children, not to mention someone who voted to take away health insurance from many of the families at our school,” he said. Key said he and other parents planned to pull their kids out of the school for the day. (Garcia, 8/29)

