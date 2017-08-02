It Costs Nearly $1,000, But There’s No Evidence This DNA Test Can Help Women Conceive

Some warn that this and other tests are capitalizing on women's fears about pregnancy and motherhood. In other public health news: maternal health, breast cancer, and heart attack patients.

Stat: Can A Genetic Test Really Boost Your Odds Of Becoming Pregnant?

The Fertilome test hit the market at the start of this year and the company behind it, Celmatix, said more than 50 doctors have already ordered it for hundreds of women seeking scientific guidance on questions such as whether they should freeze their eggs for future use, or whether it’s worth it to try another round of in vitro fertilization. The Celmatix CEO, Piraye Yurttas Beim, said her team has heard of a small wave of “Fertilome babies” on the way. Some reproductive specialists are enthusiastic. But others caution that Fertilome is just the latest genetic test promising more than it can deliver — and, in this case, playing to the fears of women who are anxious about becoming a mother. (Robbins, 8/2)

WBUR: States With More Abortion Restrictions Score Worse On Women's Health, Study Finds

States with more abortion restrictions tend to score worse when it comes to health outcomes for women and children and have fewer policies to support those populations, according to a new study from a research center and a legal advocacy organization that seek to improve abortion access. On average, the 26 states with more than 10 abortion restrictions had poorer health scores for women than the 24 other states, the report by Ibis Reproductive Health and the Center for Reproductive Rights found. (Choi, 8/1)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW Study Tries To Find Secret Of 'Exceptional' Breast Cancer Survivors

In the hope of finding an answer, and perhaps helping other women live longer, Mocarski is part of a University of Wisconsin-Madison study of "exceptional survivors" of metastatic breast cancer. These women continue to live while others die despite the same or better prognosis. (Herzog, 8/1)

Denver Post: Men In Pink Become The Newest Face Of The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Real men may wear pink, but at least 12 metro Denver guys will live, breathe and think pink for the next two months as they raise money to support breast cancer patients and the people who care for them. The first wave of competitors in the Real Men Wear Pink challenge made their formal debut Tuesday evening at the JW Marriott Cherry Creek to meet and strategize about how to raise the most money while vying for titles like “the pinkest man.” (Baumann, 8/1)

Miami Herald: Group Says Clinical Trial Puts Heart Attack Patients In Danger, Asks Feds To Halt Enrollment

A clinical trial testing blood transfusion therapies for heart attack patients may place participants in danger of death or a repeat heart attack without fully disclosing those risks, a Washington, DC-based consumer advocacy group said Tuesday in a letter asking federal health officials to immediately suspend enrollment in the study, which is recruiting patients at dozens of hospitals, including Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. The nonprofit consumer advocacy group, Public Citizen, claims the clinical trial, which is designed to compare two red blood cell transfusion strategies for heart attack patients with anemia, fails to inform participants of prior studies that strongly suggest one method is more likely to result in death or a repeat heart attack. (Chang, 8/1)

