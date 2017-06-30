‘It’s Getting Worse In Many Ways’: Health Professionals Try To Wrap Arms Around Opioid Epidemic

Media outlets report on the crisis out of Kansas and New Hampshire.

Kansas City Star: Opioid Panel In Olathe Says County Not In Crisis But Problems Growing

Willey said nationwide deaths from prescription opioids are leveling off, suggesting physicians are tightening their prescribing practices. But at the same time deaths from illegal opiates are on the rise, suggesting people who are addicted are moving to cheap street drugs as an alternative. (Marso, 6/29)

Kansas City Star: Overland Park Doctor Among Top-Paid Speakers For Opiate Maker Facing Federal Charges

An Arizona company paid an Overland Park pain doctor more than $200,000 over three years to promote its new opiate in presentations to medical practitioners. Now, federal prosecutors have accused six former leaders of the company of handing out speaking gigs to doctors for prescribing Subsys, a concentrated fentanyl spray approved for cancer patients in severe pain. (Marso, 6/29)

New Hampshire Public Radio: State Regulators Seek To Advise Hope For N.H. Recovery On Managing Rapid Growth

An investigation by the attorney general’s office into New Hampshire’s largest provider of drug recovery centers has ended with no criminal activity found. But attorneys from the state’s justice department will be meeting with leadership at Hope for New Hampshire Recovery soon to offer assistance and guidance in the management of the organization. (Sutherland, 6/29)

