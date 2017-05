Kansas Legislature Passes Exacting Requirements For Abortion Providers’ History Disclosures

The information must be provided to patients on white paper in black, 12-point Times New Roman type. Elsewhere, in California, Planned Parenthood confirms that three of its clinics will close in the northern part of the state.

The Associated Press: Kansas Lawmakers OK New Abortion Rule With Font Requirement

Kansas legislators approved a new requirement for abortion providers Tuesday that calls for them to disclose doctors’ histories to their patients — and specifies that it be done on white paper in black, 12-point Times New Roman type. Both supporters and critics of the bill believe it is the first of its kind in the U.S. The measure tightens the state’s longstanding “Right to Know” law already requiring that 24 hours ahead of terminating a pregnancy, abortion providers give women the name of the doctor and information about the risks of the procedure and fetal development. Kansas has fewer than 10 physicians performing abortions for three providers. (Hanna, 5/30)

Sacramento Bee: Planned Parenthood To Close Three Clinics, Citing Inadequate State Funds

Planned Parenthood will close three clinics in Northern California at the end of June to consolidate dwindling financial resources, the organization confirmed Tuesday. Locations in Vacaville, Pittsburg and central Richmond will close June 30, according to Miriam Gerace, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Northern California. (Caiola, 5/30)

