Kentucky Could Become First State Without An Abortion Clinic, Depending On Trial

The fate of the clinic will be decided by a federal trial that kicked off on Wednesday.

The Associated Press: Kentucky Abortion Clinic’s Future At Stake In Federal Trial

Attorneys for Kentucky’s last abortion clinic said as a federal trial opened Wednesday that state regulators are using “onerous” rules to try to shut it down, predicting some women would “take the matter into their own hands” to end pregnancies if the state succeeds.“ There will be no abortions in Kentucky if they win,” clinic attorney Donald L. Cox said as proceedings began in a court case that could determine whether Kentucky becomes the nation’s first state without an abortion clinic. (Schreiner, 9/6)

Los Angeles Times: Kentucky Could Become First State With No Abortion Clinics

In the 37 years that Dr. Ernest Marshall has been performing abortions in Kentucky, he has seen more than a dozen clinics close in the state. He is now facing off against the governor in a legal fight that will decide whether Kentucky becomes the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic. State regulators tried to shut down EMW Women’s Surgical Center in March over allegations that the facility, which Marshall founded in downtown Louisville in 1981, does not have adequate agreements in place with a local hospital and an ambulance service in case a patient needs to be transferred. (Zavis, 9/6)

