Lawmakers Reach New Bipartisan Agreement On VA Choice Program After Original Plan Falls Apart

The compromise plan sets aside $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, and would also devote $1.8 billion to authorize 28 leases for new VA medical facilities and establish programs to make it easier to hire health specialists. Meanwhile, the House passed a spending bill that includes funding for the VA.

The Associated Press: After Vets Protests, New Deal Struck To End VA Budget Crisis

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fill a shortfall in the Department of Veterans Affairs' program of private-sector care, seeking to avert a disruption to medical care for thousands of veterans. The deal includes additional money for core VA health programs, as well. Veterans' groups insisted this money be included. (7/28)

The Washington Post: Pentagon, Border Wall Covered In $788B House Spending Bill

The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump’s controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. ... “Every single dime the President requested to start building a wall on our southern border he’s going to get,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “Most importantly, we’re sending more to the VA to fix veterans’ health care and reform outdated VA systems.” (Taylor, 7/28)

In other veterans' health care news —

ProPublica: McCain’s Brain Cancer Draws Renewed Attention To Possible Agent Orange Connection

[John] McCain’s diagnosis comes as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is under increased pressure to broaden who’s eligible for Agent Orange-related compensation. During the war, the military sprayed millions of gallons of the herbicide in Vietnam to kill enemy-covering jungle brush, and in the process, may have exposed as many as 2.6 million U.S. service members — including McCain. (Ornstein and Hixenbaugh, 7/27)

Denver Post: Wait Times At Colorado VA Facilities Among Worst In The Nation, New Data Show

Wait times for medical appointments at veterans facilities in eastern Colorado and the Denver area are among the worst in the nation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data show. Front Range veterans have seen little improvement in the three years since a national scandal erupted over the problem. (Migoya, 7/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription