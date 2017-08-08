Lawmakers Taking Strides To Address Menstruation Care As Basic Health Need

Getting rid of a tax on menstrual products is one of several ideas around menstruation care that's gaining speed across the country. In other women's health news: weight gain, postpartum depression and mothers of kids with cancer.

The Washington Post: The Once-Whispered Topic Of Women’s Menstruation Now Has Political Cachet

A topic that for so long was rarely discussed above a whisper has recently been taken up by growing numbers of lawmakers. Spurred by grass-roots activism aimed at lifting the stigma surrounding menstruation, the lawmakers are proposing measures to provide broad access to menstrual products for women. Their efforts include exempting tampons and pads from state and local taxes, compelling prisons to stop charging inmates for the supplies and making them available for free at public schools and workplaces. (Chandler, 8/7)

The New York Times: Researchers Track An Unlikely Culprit In Weight Gain

For middle-aged women struggling with their weight, a recent spate of scientific findings sounds too good to be true. And they may be, researchers caution. Studies in mice indicate that a single hormone whose levels rise at menopause could be responsible for a characteristic redistribution of weight in middle age to the abdomen, turning many women from “pears” to “apples.” At the same time, the hormone may spur the loss of bone. (Kolata, 8/7)

St. Louis Public Radio: 'It’s Hard To Talk About The Bad Stuff:’ Discussing Postpartum Depression, What Can Be Done To Help

Research by the Centers for Disease Control finds that one in nine women experience postpartum depression, a depression that occurs after having a baby. ...Dr. Matthew Broom, SLUCare pediatrician at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital said that anywhere between 15 and 30 percent of women experience some sort of postpartum depression. (Moffitt, 8/7)

Arizona Republic: Single Parents Of Kids With Cancer Get Help From Singleton Moms

Being the single parent of a child diagnosed with cancer is even tougher. That's why Singleton Moms, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit, offers support, financial assistance and programs for single-parent families battling cancer. (Hansen, 8/7)

And Planned Parenthood receives a large donation —

Minnesota Public Radio: Planned Parenthood Gets $6.5M Donation From Anonymous Couple

Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota announced the $6.5-million donation on Monday. ...The money is the lead gift in a three-year initiative to expand and update its 19 health care clinics throughout the region. (Sapong, 8/7)

Pioneer Press: Planned Parenthood Eyes New Minneapolis Uptown Clinic With $6.5M Gift

A $6.5 million gift will help Planned Parenthood update and expand its clinics. A local couple who asked to remain anonymous donated the money. It will go toward Planned Parenthood’s three-year facilities expansion initiative. Highlights of the initiative include building a new health care facility in Minneapolis, on the site of its existing clinic in Uptown. The effort also will go toward making sure the 18 other clinics in the region “reflect the most modern standards in health care,” the St. Paul-based nonprofit said in a statement. (8/7)

