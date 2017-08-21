KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Lessons Were Learned From Recent Epidemics, But We’re Still Not Prepared Enough, Expert Says

Dr. Raj Panjabi talks about what experts have learned since Ebola, and the devastating effects cuts to foreign aid would have on the health of Americans. In other public health news: regulating beauty products, stem cells, a "miraculous" oxygen treatment and more.

The Star Tribune: Mayo, U Develop 'Robocop' Stem Cells To Fight Cancer
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota say they’re on the brink of a new era in cancer care — one in which doctors extract a patient’s white blood cells, have them genetically engineered in a lab, and put them back to become personalized cancer-fighting machines. The so-called CAR T cellular therapies are expected to receive federal approval this fall for certain rare blood cancers — B-cell forms of lymphoma and leukemia. (Olson, 8/19)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: 'Miraculous' Oxygen Treatment In New Orleans Saves Toddler Who Nearly Drowned
Kristal Carlson, of Fayetteville, Ark., was taking a shower Feb. 29, 2016, as Eden slipped through her baby gate and fell into their backyard swimming pool. Eden nearly drowned and was technically deceased for two hours. Doctors at Arkansas Children's Hospital were certain the brain-damaged toddler would never walk, talk or react to the world again. ...It was not long until her husband came across a medical treatment called hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves inhaling pure oxygen in a tube or room with air pressure three times higher than normal. With this newfound knowledge at hand, the Carlsons reached out to researchers at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and the University of North Dakota School of Medicine to save Eden. (Nobles, 8/18)

Denver Post: Denver Foster Clinic Trains Doctors, Nurses To Care For Abused, Neglected Children
The extra time it took to start the boy’s exam is standard at the foster kid clinic inside Denver Health’s Eastside Family Health Center, in Five Points northeast of downtown. Unique in Colorado, the clinic was created because medical staff who examined kids during abuse and neglect investigations were concerned that children were shuffled between doctors’ offices as they bounced through the foster-care system. Clinic director [Lora] Melnicoe sees kids who won’t let her touch them. Some refuse to speak. (Brown, 8/18)

