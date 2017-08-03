Major Gene Editing Breakthrough Raises Concerns About Ethics Of ‘Designer Babies’

For the first time, scientists have edited genes in embryos to fix a disease-causing mutation. The milestone raises hopes for being able to correct serious problems, but also raises tricky ethical questions about modifying human DNA for the purpose of obtaining desired traits for a child.

The New York Times: In Breakthrough, Scientists Edit A Dangerous Mutation From Genes In Human Embryos

Scientists for the first time have successfully edited genes in human embryos to repair a common and serious disease-causing mutation, producing apparently healthy embryos, according to a study published on Wednesday. The research marks a major milestone and, while a long way from clinical use, it raises the prospect that gene editing may one day protect babies from a variety of hereditary conditions. (Belluck, 8/2)

The Washington Post: First Human Embryo Editing Experiment In U.S. ‘Corrects’ Gene For Heart Condition

This is the first time gene editing on human embryos has been conducted in the United States. Researchers said in interviews this week that they consider their work very basic. The embryos were allowed to grow for only a few days, and there was never any intention to implant them to create a pregnancy. But they also acknowledged that they will continue to move forward with the science, with the ultimate goal of being able to “correct” disease-causing genes in embryos that will develop into babies. (Cha, 8/2)

Los Angeles Times: In A First, Scientists Rid Human Embryos Of A Potentially Fatal Gene Mutation By Editing Their DNA

Scientists’ ultimate goal is to fix gene mutations that lead to debilitating or fatal diseases, and to prevent the propagation of those mutations to future generations. Study leader Shoukhrat Mitalipov, a biologist at OHSU, said the new findings might correct genetic variants that can cause breast and ovarian cancer, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy in those who inherit them. (Healy, 8/2)

NPR: Scientists Able To Fix Disease Gene In Experimental Embryos

"Potentially, we're talking about thousands of genes and thousands of patients," says Paula Amato, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. She was a member of the scientific team from the U.S., China and South Korea. (Stein, 8/2)

The Wall Street Journal: In Gene-Editing Advance, Scientists Correct Defect In Human Embryos

The study results raise ethical questions because they involve changes to the human germ-line, the genes of sperm, eggs or embryos. Scientists and bioethicists have called for caution in editing the germ-line because such changes would not only alter the individual but also be passed to future generations. (Marcus, 8/2)

Stat: U.S. Scientists Edit Genome Of Human Embryo, But Cast Doubt On 'Designer Babies'

Creating “designer babies” with a revolutionary new genome-editing technique would be extremely difficult, according to the first U.S. experiment that tried to replace a disease-causing gene in a viable human embryo. Partial results of the study had leaked out last week, ahead of its publication in Nature on Wednesday, stirring critics’ fears that genes for desired traits — from HIV resistance to strong muscles — might soon be easily slipped into embryos. In fact, the researchers found the opposite: They were unable to insert a lab-made gene. (Begley, 8/2)

PBS NewsHour: This Gene Editing Milestone Raises Big Ethical Questions

For the first time in the U.S., a human embryo has been successfully edited to correct an inherited condition. ... But the milestone raises significant scientific and ethical questions. (Sreenivasen, 8/2)

