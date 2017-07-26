Male Reproductive Health On The Decline

The decline in quality and concentration of men's sperm has been a matter of hot debate, but one comprehensive study hopes to put any doubts to rest. In other public health news: flesh-eating bacteria, medical ethics, boosting resilience in midlife, injuries in young athletes and stem cell clinics.

The Washington Post: Sperm Concentration Has Declined 50 Percent In 40 Years In Three Continents

The quality of sperm from men in North America, Europe and Australia has declined dramatically over the past 40 years, with a 52.4 percent drop in sperm concentration, according to a study published Tuesday. The research — the largest and most comprehensive look at the topic, involving data from 185 studies and 42,000 men around the world between 1973 and 2011 — appears to confirm fears that male reproductive health may be declining. (Cha, 7/25)

Stat: Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 5 Things To Know After A Hiker's Almost-Fatal Infection

Last month, a few minor blisters turned into a flesh-eating nightmare for hiker Wayne Atkins, who developed a dangerous bacterial infection after climbing Mount Garfield, a 4,500-foot peak in New Hampshire. Atkins survived, but barely: He spent 2 1/2 weeks in a medically induced coma while doctors pumped him full of antibiotics and removed chunks of his flesh to get rid of the infection. And Atkins was lucky, relatively speaking: Infection with flesh-eating bacteria is considered a surgical emergency, and can require limb amputation. One in four people with necrotizing fasciitis dies. (Caruso, 7/25)

WBUR: Medical Ethics: In The Charlie Gard Case, Listen To The Nurses

The tragic spectacle of the legal battle over Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old British baby whose genetic disease has inflicted catastrophic and irreversible brain damage, appears to be drawing to a close. ... But perhaps most troubling of all for me is the abuse of the nurses and other medical staff caring for Charlie, who has lived nearly his all his days on life support and mechanical ventilation. (McLean, 7/25)

The New York Times: How To Boost Resilience In Midlife

Much of the scientific research on resilience — our ability to bounce back from adversity — has focused on how to build resilience in children. But what about the grown-ups? (Parker-Pope, 7/25)

NPR: Young Athletes Who Specialize Too Soon Risk More Injuries

If you're involved in high school athletics, you know the scene. There's increasing pressure to specialize in a single sport and play it year-round. The upside? Focusing on one sport can help give kids the edge they need to compete on elite club teams — or travel teams. Many athletes hope to attract the attention of college recruiters, or be offered a sports scholarship. This emphasis on competitive success has become widespread throughout the U.S., according to a consensus statement from the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. (Aubrey, 7/25)

USA Today: Stem Cell Company For Sports Legends Facing Financial Complaints

The company that manufactured experimental stem cell medicine for several aging sports heroes is facing several complaints in court for large unpaid bills, as well as a complaint by an investor who accuses the company of misusing funds and fraud. (Schrotenboer, 7/25)

