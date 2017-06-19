Marketing Sanctions Lifted Off Cigna

The federal sanctions barred the company from marketing and selling its Medicare Advantage policies to new beneficiaries.

The Wall Street Journal: Cigna Can Return To Medicare Advantage, Prescription-Drug Plans

Cigna Corp. can resume enrolling beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans after the federal government lifted marketing sanctions in place since January 2016, the insurer said Friday in a securities filing. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had ordered the Connecticut-based firm to halt enrollment after finding a series of deficiencies following an audit. The government said beneficiaries had been inappropriately denied medical services that should have been covered, which raised issues with Cigna’s coverage-appeals process. (Armental, 6/16)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Lifts Medicare Advantage Sanctions On Cigna

"We are a better and stronger company as a result of collaborating with CMS and investing further in our processes and technology over the past year and half," Shawn Morris, interim president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business, Cigna-HealthSpring, said in a statement. (Livingston, 6/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription