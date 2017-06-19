KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

Marketing Sanctions Lifted Off Cigna

The federal sanctions barred the company from marketing and selling its Medicare Advantage policies to new beneficiaries.

The Wall Street Journal: Cigna Can Return To Medicare Advantage, Prescription-Drug Plans
Cigna Corp. can resume enrolling beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans after the federal government lifted marketing sanctions in place since January 2016, the insurer said Friday in a securities filing. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had ordered the Connecticut-based firm to halt enrollment after finding a series of deficiencies following an audit. The government said beneficiaries had been inappropriately denied medical services that should have been covered, which raised issues with Cigna’s coverage-appeals process. (Armental, 6/16)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Lifts Medicare Advantage Sanctions On Cigna
"We are a better and stronger company as a result of collaborating with CMS and investing further in our processes and technology over the past year and half," Shawn Morris, interim president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business, Cigna-HealthSpring, said in a statement. (Livingston, 6/16)

