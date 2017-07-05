Mass. Governor Suggests Changes To State’s Medicaid Program, Angering Advocates

Outlets report on Medicaid news from Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Illinois and Iowa.

Boston Globe: Baker Health Proposals Would Hurt Poor, Advocates Say

Governor Charlie Baker has been a vocal opponent of Republican legislation in Congress that would sharply curtail Medicaid funding, cuts that would hit the state’s poor, disabled, and elderly residents. But a lengthy list of proposals unveiled by the Baker administration last week includes significant changes to the state Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, that many advocates say would also hurt low-income working parents. (Dayal McCluskey, 6/30)

The Washington Post: Health Care Companies Feud Over Lucrative Contract To Manage D.C. Medicaid Patients

MedStar is set to lose a lucrative contract to manage care for Medicaid beneficiaries in the District, prompting a lobbying blitz in city hall and a bid protest to keep its business. The D.C. Department of Health Care Finance in May announced plans to select three companies for a five-year managed care contract, renewing AmeriHealth Caritas and Trusted Health Plan but replacing MedStar with Amerigroup, one of the nation’s largest managers for patients on government health plans. (Nirappil, 6/30)

The Chicago Sun-Times: Federal Judge Orders State To Pay $586 Million Per Month For Medicaid

As the deadline to pass a budget before another credit downgrade approached, a federal judge ordered the State of Illinois to make more than $500 million each month in Medicaid payments. (Charles, 6/30)

The Des Moines Register: Hundreds Of Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars On The Table In Closed-Door Medicaid Haggling

The three companies running Iowa’s $4 billion Medicaid program contend they need millions more dollars from taxpayers, starting this month — but there’s been no public hint of how much more money the state will have to fork over. (Leys, 7/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription