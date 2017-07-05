KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Mass. Governor Suggests Changes To State’s Medicaid Program, Angering Advocates

Outlets report on Medicaid news from Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Illinois and Iowa.

Boston Globe: Baker Health Proposals Would Hurt Poor, Advocates Say
Governor Charlie Baker has been a vocal opponent of Republican legislation in Congress that would sharply curtail Medicaid funding, cuts that would hit the state’s poor, disabled, and elderly residents. But a lengthy list of proposals unveiled by the Baker administration last week includes significant changes to the state Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, that many advocates say would also hurt low-income working parents. (Dayal McCluskey, 6/30)

The Washington Post: Health Care Companies Feud Over Lucrative Contract To Manage D.C. Medicaid Patients
MedStar is set to lose a lucrative contract to manage care for Medicaid beneficiaries in the District, prompting a lobbying blitz in city hall and a bid protest to keep its business. The D.C. Department of Health Care Finance in May announced plans to select three companies for a five-year managed care contract, renewing AmeriHealth Caritas and Trusted Health Plan but replacing MedStar with Amerigroup, one of the nation’s largest managers for patients on government health plans. (Nirappil, 6/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.