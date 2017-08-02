KHN Morning Briefing

‘Medicaid Messes And Nightmares’: Obstacles Abound In Treating Pregnant Women With Addictions

The bureaucratic labyrinth that is the American health care system does little to help moms-to-be who are addicted to opioids.

In other news on the crisis —

The Associated Press: AG Sessions To Address Opioid Epidemic In Hard-Hit Ohio
Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country’s opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses. Sessions is scheduled to address law enforcement officers and families affected by the crisis Wednesday in Columbus. (8/1)

