‘Medicaid Messes And Nightmares’: Obstacles Abound In Treating Pregnant Women With Addictions

The bureaucratic labyrinth that is the American health care system does little to help moms-to-be who are addicted to opioids.

St. Louis Public Radio: Moms-To-Be With Addiction Face Obstacles At Every Turn

Even though most insurers cover Subutex, insurance plans require paperwork, called a prior authorization, before they’ll approve its use. Prior authorization requirements are especially onerous for pregnant women on Medicaid who may have to submit new paperwork multiple times during their pregnancy. (Forman, 8/2)

In other news on the crisis —

The Associated Press: AG Sessions To Address Opioid Epidemic In Hard-Hit Ohio

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to discuss the impact of the country’s opioid epidemic during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where about eight people a day are dying of accidental overdoses. Sessions is scheduled to address law enforcement officers and families affected by the crisis Wednesday in Columbus. (8/1)

PBS NewsHour: To Fight Opioid Crisis, We Need To Increase Funding For Treatment, Says N.C. Governor

A commission organized by President Trump released its initial recommendations on Monday, saying it was time to declare a national health emergency, among other suggestions. Special correspondent Nick Schifrin talks with Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., a member of the commission, about what would help ease the epidemic. (Schifrin, 8/1)

WBUR: As The Opium Trade Boomed In The 1800s, Boston Doctors Raised Addiction Concerns

In the early 1800s, many Boston merchants became millionaires in part by selling opium illegally in China. ... The opium trade fueled an epidemic in China — and there are signs the merchants unwittingly fed addiction in Massachusetts. (Bebinger, 8/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription