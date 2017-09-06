Medical Exemption Rates Hint Parents May Have Found Workaround To California Vaccination Law

A California law, passed in 2015, eliminated personal-belief exemptions for school vaccinations, but a new report suggests that parents are finding doctors who are willing to sign off on medical exemptions instead.

Los Angeles Times: After California Got Rid Of Personal Exemptions For Vaccines, Medical Exemptions Went Way Up

The rate of medical exemptions for immunizations for incoming kindergartners rose sharply the year after California eliminated the personal-belief exemption, a new study finds. The results, published in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., hint that some parents who don’t want to vaccinate may have found doctors willing to give medical exemptions to students — a potential trend that may undercut the collective protection against contagious diseases that the state law sought to bolster. (Khan, 9/5)

California Healthline: Another Way For Anti-Vaxxers To Skip Shots For Schoolkids: A Doctor’s Note

Dr. Tara Zandvliet was inundated with calls and emails from parents last year, after California passed a law nixing personal beliefs as an exemption from school vaccinations. Suddenly, many parents sought exemptions for medical reasons. Someone even faked two medical exemption forms purportedly written by the San Diego pediatrician, copying a legitimate document she’d provided for a patient and writing in the names of students she’d never treated, she said. She learned of the forgeries only when the school called for verification. (Ibarra and Feder Ostrov, 9/5)

In other news —

Politico Pro: Small Anti-Vaccine PAC Has Outsize Clout In Texas Politics

A two-year-old political action committee is trying to turn childhood vaccines into a wedge issue in state Republican primaries, by scoring lawmakers on efforts to allow parents to claim broader exemptions from mandatory childhood vaccinations. (Rayasam, 9/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription