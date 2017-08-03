Medical Malpractice Bill Shows Lobbyists’ New Power In Republican-Controlled Washington

The House recently passed a medical malpractice bill that was nearly identical to one crafted by lobbyists for doctors and their insurers.

The Washington Post: In Trump Era, Lobbyists Boldly Take Credit For Writing A Bill To Protect Their Industry

For two years, lobbyists for doctors and their insurers met regularly around a conference table a few blocks from the Capitol to draft an overhaul of the nation’s medical malpractice laws. The resulting legislation proposed strict limits on damages for some plaintiffs and sharply lower fees for their attorneys. Last month, with no public hearings and few modifications, the House voted to approve the measure — outraging victims’ rights advocates, who accused lawmakers of acting in secret to slam the courtroom door on people who have been grievously injured by doctors. (Kindy, 8/1)