Medicare Unveils Design And Publicity Campaign For New Beneficiary Cards

The new cards will be rolled out in April, but federal officials are beginning an outreach campaign now so seniors are not confused when they get theirs.

NPR: Medicare Is Mailing 60 Million New Cards To Prevent Identity Theft

It's an administrative task for the ages. Medicare is getting ready to issue all 60 million of its beneficiaries new cards with new ID numbers as way to combat identity theft and fraud. The rollout begins next April, but the agency is already beginning its outreach campaign. (Kodjak, 9/14)

The Associated Press: Medicare Card Gets A Remake To Help Protect Senior Citizens

Medicare cards are getting a makeover to fight identity theft. No more Social Security numbers plastered on the card. Next April, Medicare will begin mailing every beneficiary a new card with a unique new number to identify them. ... One goal is to make sure seniors know what's coming so they're not confused by the change — and in the meantime, are reminded to guard their old cards that, if lost or stolen, can leave them vulnerable to financial and legal consequences. The government recorded 2.6 million cases of identity fraud involving seniors in 2014, up from 2.1 million in 2012. (Neergaard, 9/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription