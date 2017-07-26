Missouri Poised To Enact Stricter Abortion Regulations

Lawmakers approved a bill that provides the state's attorney general with more power to prosecute abortion law violations and requires doctors to meet with patients three days before the procedure, among other rules. The bill has been sent to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who is expected to sign it.

The Associated Press: Missouri Sends Governor Law Tightening Abortion Regulations

Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday delivered Republican Gov. Eric Greitens a political win by sending him a wide-ranging bill tightening abortion regulations that would give the attorney general power to prosecute violations, prompting critics to say the changes are aimed at limiting access to abortion in a state that already has tough restrictions. (Ballentine, 7/25)

St. Louis Public Radio: New Abortion Regulations Headed To Missouri Governor, Ending 2nd Special Session

Physicians will have to meet with women seeking abortions three days before the procedure and Missouri’s attorney general will have the ability to enforce abortion laws under the bill headed to Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday. ... Supporters say the legislation, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, will make clinics safer, while critics contend it will make it harder for women to obtain abortions. (Rosenbaum, 7/25)

And in Texas —

Texas Tribune: Senate Approves Abortion-Related Bill In Overnight Vote

The Texas Senate gaveled in around 10 a.m. Tuesday, but it wasn't until past midnight that lawmakers turned their attention to Senate Bill 4, an anti-abortion measure that was initially approved over objections from Democrats. Passed in a 21-10 vote, the measure prohibits local and state government agencies from contracting with abortion providers and their affiliates. (Smith and Najmabadi, 7/26)

