Mo. Governor To Convene Special Session To Address Abortion Issues

Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens wants to target an ordinance approved by St. Louis aldermen in February banning employers and landlords from discriminating against women who have had an abortion.

Reuters: Missouri Governor Calls Special Session On Abortion

Missouri's Republican governor on Wednesday said he will convene a special legislative session next week to consider new abortion regulations and counter a local St. Louis law he said made it an "abortion sanctuary city." The session, set to start on Monday, will seek stricter regulations on abortion clinics, including requiring annual inspections and that clinics adopt plans for potential medical complications, Governor Eric Greitens said in a statement. (Kenning, 6/7)

In other news —

KCUR: Brownback Signs Bill Adding Abortion Information Requirements

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill Wednesday morning requiring abortion providers to give patients information listing their credentials, any disciplinary actions meted out against them and whether they have malpractice insurance. The bill also requires the information to be provided at least 24 hours before a procedure and printed on white paper in black 12-point, Times New Roman font. Supporters of Senate Bill 83, called the Disclose Act, say the latter requirements are needed to make the information readable — although the Legislature itself prints its documents in 10-point type. (Margolies, 6/7)

