Molina Healthcare To Lay Off About 1,400 Employees, Memo Says

The insurer says the upcoming cuts to 10 percent of its workforce is driven by losses to its Obamacare exchange business.

Reuters: Molina Healthcare To Cut About 1,400 Jobs: Memo

Molina Healthcare, a health insurer that specializes in the Obamacare and Medicaid healthcare programs for low-income and poor people, plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in the next few months, according to an internal company memo reviewed by Reuters. (Humer, 7/24)

Modern Healthcare: Molina To Lay Off 10% Of Its Workforce

Medicaid health plan Molina Healthcare intends to lay off 1,400 employees, or 10% of its workforce, over the coming months to try to offset losses from its Obamacare exchange business, the company said in an internal memo to employees Monday. The cuts will be across-the-board, including senior leadership, interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Joe White said in the memo. (Barkholz, 7/24)

