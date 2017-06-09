Montana Congressman-Elect To Plead No Contest After Slamming Reporter To The Ground

The altercation, on the eve of the special election, came after a Guardian reporter asked Republican Greg Gianforte a question about the House health care bill.

Roll Call: Gianforte To Plead Monday

Montana’s incoming Rep. Greg Gianforte is expected to make a plea on Monday to misdemeanor assault charges over his body-slamming of a reporter the day before his election last month. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told Reuters Gianforte is also expected to be sentenced that same day. (Garcia, 6/8)

The Missoulian: Gianforte To Appear In Court Monday To Plead No Contest To Assault Charge

On May 24, Gianforte assaulted [Guardian reporter Ben] Jacobs, who entered a room where the then-candidate preparing to give an interview to another reporter. Jacobs tried to ask Gianforte about a health care bill, but Gianforte became enraged and shoved Jacobs down, breaking his glasses. In a recording that Jacobs took, which has been widely circulated since the assault, the reporter can be heard saying Gianforte "body-slammed" him and broke his glasses. Gianforte yells, "Get the hell out of here." (Michels, 6/8)

Reuters: Montana Congressman-Elect To Be Sentenced For Altercation With Reporter

Gianforte's campaign initially suggested Jacobs instigated the incident by barging into the candidate's office and shoving a recording device in his face as he was preparing for a TV interview. But in a letter of apology to Jacobs issued on Wednesday, Gianforte said his "physical response to your legitimate question was unprofessional, unacceptable and unlawful." (Dobuzinskis, 6/8)

