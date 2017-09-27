KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

More Than 90 Percent Of Those In New Orleans Have Health Insurance

The data comes from the Census Bureau, which has been looking at income, poverty and health insurance coverage in the United States in 2016. Meanwhile, another study looks at what people are paying for health care costs across the country.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Who Is Living Without Health Insurance In New Orleans? 
Roughly 90 percent of people in New Orleans have health insurance, with the city's youngest and oldest residents boasting the highest coverage rates. Who in New Orleans is most likely to live day-to-day without health coverage? Adult men in their late 30s and early 40s. That is according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which released localized information on health coverage in September. The info is part of a wave of statistics from the agency looking at income, poverty and health insurance coverage in the United States in 2016. (Larino, 9/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.