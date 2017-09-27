More Than 90 Percent Of Those In New Orleans Have Health Insurance

The data comes from the Census Bureau, which has been looking at income, poverty and health insurance coverage in the United States in 2016. Meanwhile, another study looks at what people are paying for health care costs across the country.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Who Is Living Without Health Insurance In New Orleans?

Roughly 90 percent of people in New Orleans have health insurance, with the city's youngest and oldest residents boasting the highest coverage rates. Who in New Orleans is most likely to live day-to-day without health coverage? Adult men in their late 30s and early 40s. That is according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which released localized information on health coverage in September. The info is part of a wave of statistics from the agency looking at income, poverty and health insurance coverage in the United States in 2016. (Larino, 9/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohioans Spend Less Out-Of-Pocket On Health Care Than Average

Families in Cleveland, Akron and Ohio in general aren't spending as much of their take-home pay on out-of-pocket health care costs as people elsewhere, a new study shows. This suggests the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care has helped, although other reasons factor in, too. (Koff, 9/26)

