More VA Doctors Can Practice In N.H. Hospitals As Governor Loosens Licensing Requirements

Gov. Chris Sununu signs an executive order amidst a state of emergency at Manchester VA Medical Center due to flooding. In other veteran health care news, a VA enrollment office in Atlanta is hit with controversy over unprofessional and racially charged instant messages by a staffer.

New Hampshire Union Leader: Sununu Order Opens Doors For VA Docs At Other Hospitals

Veterans Affairs physicians and physician assistants who aren’t licensed in New Hampshire will be able to provide care to veterans in medical facilities throughout the state, under an executive order that Gov. Chris Sununu signed Monday afternoon. Sununu signed the executive order in a board room of Catholic Medical Center, where he was surrounded by medical staff, CMC administrators, and VA staff. (Hayward, 8/14)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: VA Leader Tolerates Staffer Who Talks Of Sending Hippies To ‘The Ovens’

The head of VA’s national health care enrollment office in Atlanta exchanged a series of unprofessional and racially charged instant messages with another VA employee — raising new doubts about the leadership of the enrollment system that serves millions of veterans nationwide. ... The messages are the latest black eye for the national enrollment office, which has more than 200 employees overseeing the health care enrollment system for the entire Veterans Health Administration. The center for years has been plagued by management failures and system breakdowns that has led to hundreds of thousands of backlogged veterans health care applications exposed in 2014 by whistleblowers and an AJC investigation. (Schrade, 8/14)

