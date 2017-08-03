Mothers Who Faced Serious Complications Offer What They Didn’t Have: Information On Averting Disaster

Every day in the U.S., two to three women die from pregnancy, yet many of them either haven't been told about common risks and dangers to watch out for or have their concerns written off as hormones or anxiety. ProPublica and NPR teamed up to get words of advice from the mothers who nearly died from childbirth. In other public health news: Antibiotics, the male pill, gender identity, gum disease, allergies and light therapy.

ProPublica: 'If You Hemorrhage, Don't Clean Up': Advice From Mothers Who Almost Died

Hospitals, medical organizations and maternal safety groups are introducing a host of initiatives aimed at educating expectant and new mothers and improving how providers respond to emergencies. But as [Marie] McCausland's experience illustrates, self-advocacy is also critically important. (Gallardo, Martin and Montagne, 8/3)

PBS NewsHour: We Are Running Out Of Effective Antibiotics Fast

Each year, superbugs -- viral bacterial infections resistant to common antibiotics -- infect more than two million Americans, killing at least 38,000. As the list of antibiotic-resistant bacteria grows, so have the extraordinary efforts to prevent the spread of infection from patient to patient. (O'Brien and Solman, 8/2)

Bloomberg: Why We Can’t Have The Male Pill

For years, headlines have promised an imminent breakthrough in male contraception. Time and again, these efforts have fallen short. Last October, for instance, researchers reported that a hormone cocktail they’d been testing curbed sperm production and prevented pregnancies. But they’d had to halt the study early because men were reporting troubling side effects, including mood changes and depression. ...Men have only two choices: condoms, which have a real-world failure rate of about 18 percent, and vasectomy, a surgical procedure that’s often permanent. A new contraceptive could give men more control over their reproductive futures, alleviate a burden that’s overwhelmingly borne by women, and reduce the rate of unintended pregnancies, which is about 40 percent worldwide, according to the nonprofit Guttmacher Institute. (Anthes, 8/3)

Reuters: Born This Way? Researchers Explore The Science Of Gender Identity

While President Donald Trump has thrust transgender people back into the conflict between conservative and liberal values in the United States, geneticists are quietly working on a major research effort to unlock the secrets of gender identity. (Trotta, 8/3)

The New York Times: Gum Disease Tied To Cancer Risk In Older Women

Periodontal disease in older women is associated with an increased risk for cancer, a new study concludes. Previous studies have suggested a link, but this new analysis, in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, offers additional evidence on specific cancers. (Bakalar, 8/2)

Seattle Times: Got Allergies? Seattle Discovery Could Improve Treatment — And Possibly Lead To Cure

Allergy sufferers know the drill: Eyes that itch and water; sneezes that won’t stop; the fear that a hidden morsel of peanut will trigger a life-or-death crisis. Over-the-counter drugs and allergy shots deliver relief to some people, but not others. Now, a discovery by Seattle researchers holds out the hope of better diagnosis and treatment for allergies of all types — and may even lead to a cure someday. (Doughton, 8/2)

Stat: Light Therapy Through The Ages: Strengthening Bones, Soothing Blemishes

A hundred years ago, it was all the rage; in addition to the Institute of Ray Therapy, London also boasted a Municipal Sunlight Clinic. The concept seems to be coming back in vogue now; celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Lady Gaga have been touting the benefits of sweating it out under infrared lights in a steamy sauna. A little digging through old medical journals (and, yes, modern search engines) turned up an array of therapies based on artificial light. Here, some of our favorites uses for the humble lamp. (Samuel, 8/3)

