N.Y. County Latest To Take Swing At Drugmakers Over Opioid Epidemic

There's a new trend of local and state governments pursuing legal action over the crisis.

The Wall Street Journal: Nassau County Sues Drugmakers Over Opioid Epidemic

Nassau County filed a lawsuit Monday against several pharmaceutical companies, alleging their prescription painkillers helped fuel the opioid epidemic that costs the county millions of dollars annually to combat. The complaint, filed in Nassau County Supreme Court, targets several companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , Purdue Pharma LP and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. The defendants also include drug distributors and doctors. (De Avila, 6/12)

In other news —

Boston Globe: In An Office Close To Home, Wareham Youths Get Addiction Treatment

Since March, the providers at Wareham Pediatrics have been treating substance misuse within their primary-care office, in a pilot project that might be unique in the nation... The doctors hope their experience — made possible by a foundation grant, guidance from Boston specialists, and months of planning — will provide a roadmap for other practices. (Freyer, 6/12)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H.'s Largest Drug Recovery Organization Faces Allegations Of Verbal Abuse, Dysfunction

Over the past two years, the nonprofit organization HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery has expanded from a single modest space in Manchester to seven drug recovery centers statewide, making it the largest such organization in New Hampshire... Former employees spoke with NHPR about what they call serious problems for a key player in the state’s fight against opioid addiction. (Sutherland, 6/12)

