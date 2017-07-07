N.Y. Hospital Offers To Treat British Baby At Center Of Life-Support Battle In Europe

New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center says it would admit Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old infant with a rare and fatal genetic disease, if allowed by law and if he can be transferred safely. European courts ruled that the baby could be removed from life support against the wishes of his parents.

Stat: New York Hospital Offers To Admit Charlie Gard, Baby At Center Of Life-And-Death Legal Fight

New York hospital said on Thursday that it has agreed to admit and treat the British baby at the center of a life-and-death debate after European courts ruled that he could be removed from life support against the wishes of his parents. New-York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center said in a statement that it would admit and evaluate Charlie Gard, 10 months old, who suffers from an extremely rare genetic disease called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. (Begley, 7/6)

The New York Times: New York Hospital Offers To Treat British Baby With Rare Disease

A leading academic medical center in New York City has offered to treat Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old infant in Britain who was born with a rare and fatal genetic disease. European courts have ruled that he should be taken off life support, as there are no effective treatments for his condition. His parents were denied permission to bring him to the United States for experimental therapy. (Rabin, 7/6)

CNN: Charlie Gard: Could This Case Happen In The US?

A beautiful boy born 11 months ago is dying in London. The world watches as his parents battle to keep their child alive. Courts will not allow the hospital to release the baby, Charlie Gard, into the parents' custody so they can travel to try an experimental treatment. Across the ocean, many people are appalled or confused, and wondering: Could a similar situation happen in the United States? (Scutti, 7/6)

