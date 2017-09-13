KHN Morning Briefing

Natural Disasters, Like Hurricanes, Exacerbate Dangers For Domestic Abuse Victims

Disasters are likely to increase any person’s or family’s vulnerability to violence, and if people evacuate with their abuser, they may find themselves cut off from resources, such as friends and neighbors who have been helping them.

The New York Times: Amid Hurricane Chaos, Domestic Abuse Victims Risk Being Overlooked
Natural disasters like hurricanes Harvey and Irma can displace people and leave them scrambling to find stability and routine. But during catastrophes, victims of domestic violence face a unique challenge: seeking safety from their abusers. Most evacuees are seeking shelter but domestic violence survivors face a “double whammy” of escaping the danger of their abuser and finding safety from the looming disaster, said Ruth Glenn, the executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. (Salam, 9/12)

