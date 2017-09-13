Natural Disasters, Like Hurricanes, Exacerbate Dangers For Domestic Abuse Victims

Disasters are likely to increase any person’s or family’s vulnerability to violence, and if people evacuate with their abuser, they may find themselves cut off from resources, such as friends and neighbors who have been helping them.

The New York Times: Amid Hurricane Chaos, Domestic Abuse Victims Risk Being Overlooked

Natural disasters like hurricanes Harvey and Irma can displace people and leave them scrambling to find stability and routine. But during catastrophes, victims of domestic violence face a unique challenge: seeking safety from their abusers. Most evacuees are seeking shelter but domestic violence survivors face a “double whammy” of escaping the danger of their abuser and finding safety from the looming disaster, said Ruth Glenn, the executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. (Salam, 9/12)

In other news on the storm —

Georgia Health News: Medical Evacuees Await Return; Georgians Urged To Be Cautious In Wake Of Storm Damage

The more than 250 people in Georgia who became medical evacuees because of Hurricane Irma are expected to stay in place until Wednesday at the earliest. ... She said 104 hospital patients, as well as 149 nursing home residents, were evacuated by the state before Irma hit Georgia on Monday. (Miller, 9/12)

Health News Florida: Two Overdose In Palm Beach Shelters During Hurricane Irma

Two people overdosed on opioids while in shelters in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Irma, officials said. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says the two victims were revived with an overdose reversal drug. (Haden, 9/12)

Orlando Sentinel: 3 Dead, 4 Hospitalized With Carbon-Monoxide Poisoning From Generator After Hurricane Irma

Three people died of carbon-monoxide poisoning on Tuesday from a generator that was running inside their Orange County home after Hurricane Irma, the Sheriff’s Office said. Four other members of the multigenerational family were taken to Florida Hospital in very serious condition. (Tziperman Lotan and Padró Ocasio, 9/12)

