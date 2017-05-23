New Hampshire Governor Supports Moving State To High-Risk Pool Model

Meanwhile, the state's conservatives speak out against reported rate increases for next year. “The latest premium increases under Obamacare will break many families’ budgets," says New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Jeanie Forrester.

New Hampshire Union Leader: Sununu Proposes Return Of High-Risk Pool

Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s top insurance official on Monday backed a revision in state law that would allow officials to waive some of the provisions of Obamacare — including provisions addressing pre-existing conditions. In a joint statement, Sununu and New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny endorsed an amendment to House Bill 469, which they said would authorize Sevigny to seek federal waivers if they would keep insurance affordable and available in the state. On Sunday, the New Hampshire Sunday News reported about a document that details a potential premium increase of 44 percent next year on the Obamacare Exchange. (Hayward, 5/23)

New Hampshire Union Leader: NH Conservative Groups Critical Of Possible Obamacare Rate Increases

Granite State conservative groups weighed in Monday on a report in the New Hampshire Sunday News that health insurance policies through the Affordable Care Act could see high rate increases in the coming year. “The latest premium increases under Obamacare will break many families’ budgets. The law is obviously failing working people and is doing far more harm than good. Republicans in Congress are actively working to reform our nation’s healthcare system with a plan that lowers premiums while ensuring folks have access to quality coverage,” said New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Jeanie Forrester. (5/22)

