New Shingles Vaccine May Be Approved With Preferred Rating From Influential Expert Panel

Today's other public health news covers increased options for mammograms, the connection between the gut and brain, new science on dreams and screening kids for obesity.

Stat: U.S. Panel Considers Giving A Nod To New Vaccine, And A Competitor Objects

If you want to avoid shingles — a condition that comes with a painful rash — there is a vaccine available. But studies have shown that protection generated by the vaccine declines quickly. A new vaccine, however, is being considered for approval, and if and when the Food and Drug Administration gives it the green light, its may hit the market with a highly desirably preferential rating from an influential panel of vaccine experts. (Branswell, 6/22)

NPR: Women Have More Options In When They Have Mammograms

Women in their 40s at average risk for breast cancer should talk to their health care provider about the risks and benefits of mammography before starting regular screening at that age, according to guidelines released Thursday by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (Hobson, 6/22)

The Washington Post: Our Gut Talks And Sometimes Argues With Our Brain. Now We Know How.

Scientists finally have a better idea why certain meals send you running for the bathroom. The discovery provides insight into the connection between your gut and brain and may point toward new therapies for intestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. (Gallegos, 6/22)

NPR: Forget Freud: Dreams Replay Everyday Life

Thanks to Sigmund Freud, we all know what it means to dream about swords, sticks and umbrellas. Or maybe we don't. "For 100 years, we got stuck into that Freudian perspective on dreams, which turned out to be not scientifically very accurate," says Robert Stickgold, a sleep researcher and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. "So it's only been in the last 15 to 20 years that we've really started making progress." (Hamilton, 6/22)

Kaiser Health News: All Kids Should Be Screened For Obesity

Earlier this week, an influential group of experts in preventive care affirmed that children age 6 and older should be screened for obesity and referred to intensive treatment when necessary. While the Affordable Care Act requires that nearly all plans cover such treatment, most kids don’t have access to programs featuring exercise, nutrition and counseling, according to an editorial published in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Andrews, 6/23)

