NYC Postpones New Calorie Labeling Regulations To Comply With Federal Schedule

The Food and Drug Administration had delayed implementation of the new rules for a year--until 2018. New York City had planned to go ahead with the regulations, but will now wait.

The New York Times: How Many Calories In That? New York City Delays Enforcing Labeling Rules

New York City on Friday agreed to postpone enforcement of a rule requiring restaurants, convenience stores and other establishments to post calorie counts for prepared food. The move came in response to an industry lawsuit that was supported by the federal government. The city said that it would wait to enforce the calorie posting rules until May, when the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to put its own rules on calorie labeling into effect. (Neuman, 8/25)

The Wall Street Journal: NYC Agrees To Wait On Calorie Counts For Convenience Stores

The new regulations were an update to a 2008 city law that orders restaurant chains with 15 or more locations to post calorie counts for their products and other nutritional information. Under the new regulations, chains of convenience and grocery stores would have to post nutritional information for prepared foods, such as hot dogs and salads. The regulation would also allow the city to fine food establishments for not alerting customers about the recommended daily calorie intake. (Alfaro, 8/25)

The Associated Press: NYC Calorie Rule Scrutinized In Courts Of Law, And Science

As a court fight simmers over New York City's pioneering requirement for calorie counts on chain restaurant menus, scientists say the jury's still out on whether giving people the numbers spurs them to eat healthier. The city says that by requiring eateries to tell people that their $4 cheeseburger will also cost them about 540 calories, it's helping diners make informed choices in an era of rising obesity. (8/26)

And in other news —

The Associated Press: Chicago-Area Soda Tax May Carry Political Price For Backers

When a local government leader passed the deciding vote on a penny-per-ounce soda tax, she said it would generate enough money to balance the county budget while making people in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs healthier. But so far, the tax seems mostly to have created problems for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who until recently was so popular many considered her the only possible candidate who could unseat Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (Burnett, 8/26)

The Denver Post: Boulder Cuts Sugary-Drink Tax Projections In Half, To $1.5 Million A Year

Revenue from Boulder’s recently enacted sugary-drink tax should be distributed among 16 different community groups and agencies, the city Health Equity Advisory Committee recommends. But the pot of money those 16 will share may be considerably smaller than originally expected, as the city has revised projected revenue for the tax down to about $1.5 million a year — roughly half of what was expected. (Burness, 8/25)

