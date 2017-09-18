Ohio House Speaker Surveys Colleagues About Overriding Kasich’s Medicaid Expansion

Last summer, Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed the part of the state's budget bill that would have frozen Medicaid expansion enrollment. Republicans in the House threatened to try to override the veto in July but eventually did not take a vote. Also in Medicaid news, Pennsylvania's governor says that a cash shortfall is causing Medicaid payments to insurance companies to go out late.

The Associated Press: Ohio House Considers Overriding Gov. Kasich's Medicaid Expansion Veto

The Ohio House is again weighing an override of Republican Gov. John Kasich's veto protecting Medicaid expansion after scrapping the idea in July. A memo circulating among House Republicans said GOP Speaker Cliff Rosenberger "would just like to see" where his caucus members stand now that efforts to repeal the federal health care law in Washington appear indefinitely stalled. (9/17)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: With Budget Impasse, Gov. Wolf Delays More Than $1B In Medicaid Payments

With the state’s cash running low, Gov. [Tom] Wolf on Friday said he was forced to withhold nearly $1.2 billion in payments to Medicaid program providers. In a short statement, the governor said his administration will be unable for at least a week to make the payments to managed care organizations, the private health insurers that cover many of the state’s neediest children, elderly, and disabled residents. Insurance industry officials said Wolf’s move is unlikely to interrupt services for Medicaid recipients but could affect the business side. (Navratil and Couloumbis, 9/15)

