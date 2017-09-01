Ohio Pharmacists Say Low Reimbursements May Force Them To Quit Serving Medicaid Patients

One pharmacists says that the largest Medicaid managed care firm pays his store $38 for a drug that costs the pharmacy $50. Meanwhile in Florida, members of Congress ask federal officials to check out Medicaid care for children in that state with some serious health problems, and Oregon officials finish their efforts to update Medicaid rolls and remove those ineligible.

Dayton (Ohio) Daily News: Pharmacists Say Medicaid Cuts Could Force Them To Close Their Doors

Local pharmacy owners say a dramatic decrease in reimbursements from Medicaid managed care plans is threatening to put them out of business. At Sidney Hometown Pharmacy — where the technicians wish customers “Happy Birthday” and photos of employees’ families are on display next to diabetic supplies and cold medicine — owner Bob Curlis said he may have to stop accepting Medicaid customers as early as next year if the reimbursements don’t turn around. (Wedell, 8/31)

Tampa Bay Times: Castor And Nelson Pressure Florida To Reinstate Sick Children To Top-Tier Medicaid Plan

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor called Thursday for action to help children previously enrolled in Children's Medical Services, a Medicaid plan that covers treatment for conditions such as birth defects, heart disease, diabetes and blindness. About 13,000 children were switched to less comprehensive Medicaid plans in 2015 after the state changed eligibility rules. (O'Donnell, 9/1)

The Oregonian: Oregon Removes Nearly 55,000 People From Medicaid After They Failed Eligibility Checks

Oregon has kicked nearly 55,000 people off its Medicaid program, after the state found they no longer qualified or failed to respond to an eligibility check. The state made the announcement Thursday, after workers finally cleared a backlog of eligibility checks that built up due to technology troubles and a massive increase in Medicaid enrollment under the Affordable Care Act. (Borrud, 8/31)

