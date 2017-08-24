Once Considered A Relic Of The Past, Syphilis Is Rearing Its Deadly Head Again

Health officials have been caught flat-footed by the resurgence of the sexually transmitted disease. In other public health news: exoskeletons, sedation for children, health disparities in Appalachia, rheumatoid arthritis and more.

The New York Times: Hunting A Killer: Sex, Drugs And The Return Of Syphilis

For months, health officials in [Oklahoma City] ... have been staggered by a fast-spreading outbreak of a disease that, for nearly two decades, was considered all but extinguished. Syphilis, the deadly sexually transmitted infection that can lead to blindness, paralysis and dementia, is returning here and around the country, another consequence of the heroin and methamphetamine epidemics, as users trade sex for drugs. (Hoffman, 8/24)

Stat: Children With Cerebral Palsy See Benefits With Robotic Exoskeletons

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers reported that the exoskeletons helped most participants straighten their legs as they walked, alleviating the permanent knee bend that causes the crouching disorder known as “crouch gait.” The researchers also found that while the exoskeletons provided support when it was needed, participants were still in control of their own steps. (Joseph, 8/23)

The New York Times: Should Kids Be Sedated For Dental Work?

In dental offices nationwide, children who need cavities filled or teeth pulled are sometimes sedated. Ideally, it makes them less anxious and more cooperative. They may swallow a liquid sedative or inhale laughing gas and once it kicks in, they will be conscious but calmer, so the dentist can do extensive work. (Saint Louis, 8/24)

The Associated Press: Report Highlights Growing Health Disparities In Appalachia

The 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with health gains of the rest of the nation, falling behind in most major public health indicators, according to a study released Thursday. (Beam, 8/24)

The New York Times: Oral Contraceptives Tied To Lower Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk

Taking oral contraceptives may reduce the risk for rheumatoid arthritis, a new study has found. The exact cause of rheumatoid arthritis is unclear, but since it is about three times more common in women than in men, some have suggested hormonal factors might be involved. (Bakalar, 8/23)

The Washington Post: Pediatricians Say Teens Should Sleep In. Schools Won’t Let Them.

Pediatricians have been clear: Early bell times can spell sleep deprivation for teens and, in turn, a decline in academic performance, an increased risk of car accidents and physical and mental health issues. But according to a recent report by the National Center for Education Statistics, only a fraction of high schools are starting later than 8:30 a.m., which is what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends. (Balingit, 8/23)

Kaiser Health News: Childhood Torment, Social Isolation Can Turn Minds Toward Hate

Cries of “Nazis, go home!” and “Shame! Shame!” filled the air as Angela King and Tony McAleer stood with other counterprotesters at the “free speech” rally in Boston last weekend. They didn’t join the shouting. Their sign spoke for them: “There is life after hate.” (Jayson, 8/24)

USA Today: Risk Of Lung Cancer Increases With Vitamin B, Study Says

Taking too much vitamin B6 and B12 could dramatically increase lung cancer in men, according to a new study. By looking at more than 77,000 patients over 10 years, researchers found men who consumed high doses of B6 and B12 (often advertised as an energy-booster) doubled their risk of developing lung cancer. In men who smoked, the risk increased four times, according to results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Tuesday. Women who took the same amount of vitamin B didn't see an increased risk. (May, 8/23)

KCUR: How Yeast In Kombucha Tea ‘Selfishly’ Rigs The Genetic Game

In the cooler section of any Whole Foods store or maybe the cup holder of your crunchy neighbor’s VW bus, you can find Kombucha, the yeast-fermented tea sold with some pretty over-the-top marketing claims. “The mission of Unity Vibration kombucha is to spread love, health and possibility in to the world and to better the lives of millions with our products,” touts one online kombucha commercial. But for all of kombucha’s peace and love image, research at the Stowers Institute in Kansas City shows some rather sinister activity when the yeast cell that’s found in it mates. (Smith, 8/24)

