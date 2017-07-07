KHN Morning Briefing

Opana ER Maker To Withdraw Controversial Opioid Following Rare FDA Request

Pharmaceutical company Endo will voluntarily pull the painkiller, which is about twice as powerful as OxyContin, based on Food and Drug Administration concerns that the drug was too easy to abuse. Other news on the opioid public health crisis comes out of North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

CNN: Opioid Opana ER To Be Pulled By Pharmaceutical Company
The company said in a statement posted on its website it still believes in the efficacy and safety of Opana ER, or oxymorphone hydrochloride. The FDA said the request was the first time it had asked that an opioid pain medication be pulled because of "the public health consequences of abuse." (Almasy, 7/6)

North Carolina Health News: Cooper Presents NC Opioid Action Plan, Slams Federal Health Care Bill
North Carolina leaders unveiled a multi-part plan last week to combat the rise in opioid overdoses and substance abuse across the state. Gov. Roy Cooper called it “flexible” and said it would be updated frequently with new statistics and solutions. The plan calls for everyone to work together, from federal and state lawmakers to law enforcement, local health departments, pharmacists, physicians, businesses, philanthropic groups and community activists. (Knopf, 7/6)

