Patients Seeking Aid In Dying Driven More By Psychological Suffering Than Physical Pain, Study Finds

“It's what I call existential distress. Their quality of life is not what they want.” says researcher Madeline Li, an associate professor at University of Toronto. Today's other public health news stories cover so-called "conversion therapy," Zika, tuberculosis, fitness trackers, knee arthritis and "high-intensity" drinking.

The Washington Post: It’s Not Pain But ‘Existential Distress’ That Leads People To Assisted Suicide, Study Suggests

A few decades ago, doctor-assisted suicide was considered a fringe idea despite surveys showing many physicians support the idea under certain circumstances. The face of euthanasia at that time was Jack Kevorkian, a Michigan pathologist nicknamed “Dr. Death.” By his own admission, he helped 130 people end their lives. He was convicted of homicide and served eight years in prison. While doctor-assisted suicide remains a polarizing issue, some countries and states have begun to accept it. Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland have legalized voluntary euthanasia. In 2016, Canada legalized “medically assisted death.” Australia, France, South Africa and the United Kingdom are considering similar measures. (Cha, 5/24)

The New York Times: Nevada And Connecticut Are Latest To Ban Discredited ‘Conversion Therapy’

At least nine states now ban “conversion therapy” for minors, a discredited method meant to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, after Nevada and Connecticut this month joined others in prohibiting the practice. Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada last week signed Senate Bill 201, making it illegal for any licensed medical or mental health care professional to provide sexual orientation or gender conversion therapy to anyone under 18 years of age, a statement from his office said. (Hauser, 5/24)

NPR: The Zika Virus Made Its Way To Miami Earlier Than Thought

Last year's Zika outbreak in Miami likely started in the spring of 2016, with the virus introduced multiple times before it was detected, researchers say. And most of those cases originated in the Caribbean. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, examined more than 250 cases of local Zika transmission in three Miami neighborhoods. Researchers analyzed 39 Zika virus genomes isolated from 32 people who had been infected and seven Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the species that carries Zika. (Allen, 5/24)

WBUR: Tuberculosis And Rural Healthcare In America

In most places tuberculosis is a disease from the past. But in the small county of Perry, Alabama it’s a near outbreak... It was so bad, the county finally paid residents to get tested. It all comes down to racial divides. (Yellin, 5/24)

NPR: Some Fitness Trackers Give Inaccurate Measurements Of Calories Burned

Sleek, high-tech wristbands are extremely popular these days, promising to measure heart rate, steps taken during the day, sleep, calories burned and even stress. And, increasingly, patients are heading to the doctor armed with reams of data gathered from their devices. "They're essentially asking us to digest the data and offer advice about how to avoid cardiovascular disease," says cardiologist Euan Ashley, associate professor of medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center and Stanford Hospital and Clinics in northern California. (Neighmond, 5/24)

The New York Times: High-Fiber Diet Tied To Less Knee Arthritis

Researchers have found yet another benefit of a high-fiber diet: It is associated with a reduced risk for arthritis of the knee. Knee osteoarthritis, which is common in aging populations, can be both painful and debilitating. (Bakalar, 5/24)

Houston Chronicle: New Study Shows Increase In 'High-Intensity' Drinking, Defined As Consuming 10 Or More Drinks

With a three-day weekend upon us, several Texans will be stocking up on beer and wine for weekend cook-outs. That also means more drunk drivers on the road. One new study suggests that young drivers could be more dangerous on roadways today than ever before, since they're engaging in "high-intensity" drinking, which is defined as consuming 10 or more drinks in a row...The May 2017 report indicates that "one in nine young adults (11 percent) were classified as high-intensity drinkers from 2005 to 2015" with "similar prevalence" among high school-aged students. (Guillen, 5/24)

