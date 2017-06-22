Pelosi: It’s A ‘Bill Without A Heart’

Democrats slam the Republicans' health care proposal, which they've been drafting in secret.

The Washington Post: Pelosi To Trump: Senate Bill Is ‘Mean And Heartless’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the Senate’s health-care bill Thursday as “mean and heartless.” It was a direct challenge to President Trump, who has called the House version “mean” behind closed doors after publicly celebrating its passage. Speaking at a weekly news conference, Pelosi said the bill would cause “millions and millions and millions of people” to lose their health care, “inflict great suffering on veterans, on seniors, on working families, on rural communities” and “clobber the states” by making them unable to fund their Medicaid programs. (Viebeck, 6/22)

Politico: Democrats Call Senate Health Bill Even 'Meaner' Than The House Version

The minority leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, and nearly 30 of his Democratic colleagues sped to the floor to lambaste the 142-page health care bill that was released less than an hour before by Republicans. They quickly outlined their objections that they had been pushing for weeks: Deep cuts to Medicaid, a lack of protection for pre-existing conditions, tax breaks for the wealthy. “It’s every bit as bad as the House bill. In some ways, it’s even worse,” Schumer said. (Kim and Schor, 6/22)

The Hill: Sanders: Senate ObamaCare Bill 'Worse Than Expected'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday slammed the plan put forth by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace ObamaCare, saying the legislation “is even worse than expected.” “The bill Republicans announced today is even worse than expected and by far the most harmful piece of legislation I have seen in my lifetime,” Sanders said in a statement. (Shelbourne, 6/22)

USA Today: Senate Health Care Bill: Democrats Launch Stall Tactics

Senate Democrats on Thursday launched their strategy to fight the GOP's health care bill by trying to prevent it from getting a quick vote. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and other Democratic leaders began a series of procedural requests to slow down consideration of the legislation, a discussion draft of which posted shortly before the Senate convened. They called for any changes to the House-passed Obamacare replacement to be made public for at least 72 hours and be subject to a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill's budgetary, coverage and cost implications. (Gaudiano, 6/22)

