Perspectives On Health Debate: Is Stabilizing The Market A Bailout?; Compromise And Sabotage

Opinion writers offer divergent views of the current moves on the health law.

The Wall Street Journal: The Coming ObamaCare Bailout

The Senate GOP’s health failure is a political debacle that will compound for years, and the first predictable fallout is already here: Republicans in Congress are under pressure to bail out the Obama Care exchanges, even as Donald Trump threatens to let them collapse. The GOP needs to get at least some reform in return if it’s going to save Democrats and insurers from their own failed policies. At immediate issue are government payments that insurers receive to offset the costs of mandated benefits and other rules for Affordable Care Act customers. (8/2)

Los Angeles Times: Bailout Talk Poisons The Efforts To Fix Obamacare Problems

President Trump and other top Republicans are trotting out a new phrase in their rhetorical war on the Affordable Care Act: “insurer bailout.” That’s how they want you to think about a number of the steps Congress may need to take to stabilize the Obamacare insurance markets that are struggling in some states. ... But contrary to some critics’ rhetoric, reimbursing insurers is no more a “bailout” than it is when the Department of Transportation pays for the road and bridge repairs it orders. Insurers provide the subsidies because Congress ordered them to, with the promise that they would be repaid. (Jon Healey, 8/2)

The New York Times: Capitol Shocker: Democrats And Republicans Start Working Together On Health Care

Something unusual and important is happening in Congress: Republicans and Democrats are working together to improve the health care system. And they’re doing so in defiance of President Trump, who appears determined to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and the health insurance of millions of people. (8/2)

The Washington Post: How Trump Could Lose His Base

The president seems convinced that he can survive whatever comes his way as long as he keeps his much-celebrated political base with him. But this is not as easy as it sounds for either Trump or his party because his base is fundamentally divided. Nothing illustrated this more dramatically than the health-care showdown. Trump’s rhetoric about the Affordable Care Act during last year’s campaign should have been a tipoff to the dilemma both he and conservative politicians confront now. On the one hand, he roundly denounced Obamacare, which made right-wing ideologues happy. But he also regularly promised an alternative that would be more, not less, generous in helping Americans of modest means. (E.J. Dionne Jr. , 8/2)

USA Today: Trump Admits That Sabotage Is Real Republican Health Care Plan

Donald Trump wants you to pay more for your health insurance. And if you don’t let him get away with it, he’ll make you pay more for your health insurance. Higher premiums or higher premiums – Trump lets you have your pick. This pouty lust for vengeance on the American people’s wallets and health care may seem unique to the pouty president, but it has been the prime directive of the Republican Party since the Affordable Care Act became law. What’s different is Trump’s willingness to crow about the health care sabotage that has become his party’s trademark move. (Jason Sattler, 8/2)

San Jose Mercury News: Covered California's Obamacare Reforms Still Work

Despite the resolve of Republicans in Congress and President Trump to destroy the Affordable Care Act, California — with 11 insurers in its state exchange — continues to have a stable health care market that is far superior to what the state would have today without Obamacare in place. The bipartisan work by moderates in Congress to repair the ACA makes far more sense than Republicans’ flailing attempts to repeal and replace it with an alternative system that covers fewer people at higher cost. (8/2)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: The Debate On Health Care Shifts Toward Bigger Government

For all the complexities of the health care debate, the root issue is remarkably simple: Either America is going to provide an infinite amount of medical care, or it is not. If it does not, then it is going to ration medical care one of two ways: through market forces (which mostly means prices), or through bureaucratic edicts. (8/2)

Arizona Republic: Obamacare Needs Fixing, And We Have A Plan To Do It

With the clock ticking on insurer decisions for plans and rates for 2018, Congress must find agreeable solutions to provide greater stability and relief. We cannot sit by and watch the individual market collapse. (Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), 8/2)

Arizona Republic: Can Obamacare Be Fixed? Yes, And Arizona Knows How

Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation – starting with Sen. John McCain – show a keen understanding of the lessons from the failed effort to repeal Obamacare. They know that what’s needed now is a bipartisan push to fix the law and impose some stability on the markets. (8/2)

The Star Tribune: Reinsurance Appears To Work, But Would A MinnesotaCare Buy-In Be More Affordable?

Health care reform is one of the most difficult and thankless tasks policymakers can take on. But this week's preview of 2018 coverage costs on Minnesota's individual health insurance market shows that progress is possible when politicians set aside ideology and focus on pragmatic fixes that put consumers first. (8/2)

Austin American-Statesman: Two Health Care Issues Died, One Was Just A Baby

After seven years of futile bills to repeal Obamacare passing the House and Senate and being (expectedly) vetoed by President Barack Obama, the Republicans succumbed to the K Street lobbyists and others by relying on certain Republican senators to vote it down. Foremost among them was Sen. John McCain, who made a point of traveling back to D.C. after surgery and a diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer to figuratively raise his middle finger to President Donald Trump and cast the death blow vote. But most galling to me were the handful of Republican Senators who voted for the above-mentioned bills and then, when it really mattered and was not just an empty campaign promise, changed course and voted against the Senate bill last week. (Don Loucks, 8/3)

Charlotte Observer: The Best Health Care Solution? Medicare For All

The health care issue is raging in the headlines and if you’re following the roller-coaster ride in Congress, regardless of party affiliation, you have to be shaking your head. There is a much better approach to all of this, and the Medicare model is a sensible place to begin. ... A “Medicare for All” or “Single Payer” program makes the most sense and is possible if people demand it. (John H. Clark, 8/1)

