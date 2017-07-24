Pharma Cracked Open Massive War Chest To Lobby Congress On Pricing, Importation, Drug Approvals

The industry spent $14 million so far this year.

Stat: Drug Industry Is Lobbying The U.S. Government At Record-Setting Pace

The drug industry’s war chest is going a long way. The two big trade groups for drug makers, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, spent more lobbying the federal government in the first six months of this year than they have in that period since at least 1999, according to lobbying disclosure filings updated this week. (Robbins and Mershon, 7/21)

Kaiser Health News: Follow The Money: Drugmakers Deploy Political Cash As Prices And Anger Mount

Two federal investigations — one examining opioid sales, another about a multiple sclerosis drug whose price had soared to $34,000 a vial — were only part of the troubles Mallinckrodt faced as the year began. The stock of the drugmaker, whose United States headquarters are in St. Louis, was tanking. Wall Street worried that Medicare might reduce the half-billion dollars it was spending yearly on a Mallinckrodt drug with limited evidence of effectiveness. (Hancock, Lucas and Lupkin, 7/24)

CQ HealthBeat: CQ.Com - Health Care, Tax Overhauls Drive Lobbying In Trump Era

During the turbulent first six months of the Trump administration, some of the biggest lobbying groups scaled back their spending as his signature initiatives collapsed. But major agenda items, including a tax overhaul, will continue to fuel K Street work. ...The drug industry lobby Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America increased its federal lobbying tab to $14 million during the first half of the year as lawmakers debated dismantling the 2010 health care law. Its lobbying spending is up from $10.6 million during the first six months of 2016. (Ackley, 7/21)

