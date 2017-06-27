Breaking: McConnell Delays Senate Consideration Of Health Care Bill

Pharmacist Sentenced To 9 Years For Role In Deadly Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

The outbreak, which was tied to the New England Compounding Center, caused at least 64 deaths.

Boston Globe: Former NECC Co-Owner Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison
Cadden was convicted in March of fraud and racketeering charges stemming from the public health crisis triggered when NECC sent tainted medicines around the country, causing a fungal meningitis outbreak that killed at least 60 and sickened hundreds. The jury did not convict him of second-degree murder charges. (Arsenault and Ellement, 6/26)

