Physicians, Teaching Hospitals Received More Than $8B From Drug And Device Makers In 2016

About half of the overall payments were for research and $2.7 billion were in payments not related to research.

Modern Healthcare: Drug And Device Makers Pay Providers $8 Billion In 2016

Payments from drug and device companies to physicians and teaching hospitals hit more than $8 billion in 2016. The CMS released the third full year of Open Payments data on Friday. The disclosure is required by the Sunshine Act, a provision of the Affordable Care Act, as an effort to help the public learn about payments received by doctors from industry groups and how those payments could affect clinical care. (Dickson, 7/5)

CMS also released data about the Affordable Care Act's risk-adjustment program —

Modern Healthcare: Small Insurers Rack Up Large Charges While Blues Benefit Under ACA's Risk-Adjustment Program

Small health insurers and the few remaining co-op plans were again sacked with large charges under the Affordable Care Act's risk-adjustment program, according to the CMS. The CMS released data late Friday for the third year of the ACA's controversial risk-adjustment program, which shuffles money from plans with healthier enrollees to those with sicker ones. The agency also released the 2016 payments under the temporary reinsurance program, which protects health insurers against costly claims. (Livingston, 7/5)

