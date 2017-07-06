Public Health Roundup: Personalized Vaccines Effective In Melanoma Study; Early Death Risk From Heartburn Drugs

Other public health news stories today report on developments related to the organ donation shortage, a link between sleep quality and Alzheimer's, sugar consumption during pregnancy, gene cloning, ALS, heat stroke and the role of the sense of smell on weight.

Stat: Personalized Cancer Vaccines Vanquish Melanoma In A Small Study

A small pilot study raises hopes that personalized cancer vaccines might prove safer and more effective than immune-based therapies already in use or further along in development. In a paper published online in Nature on Wednesday, scientists reported that all six melanoma patients who received an experimental, custom-made vaccine saw their tumors disappear. (Begley, 7/5)

The New York Times: Heartburn Drugs May Increase Risk Of Early Death

Proton pump inhibitors, or P.P.I.s, the widely used heartburn medicines, may increase the risk of early death, a new study reports. P.P.I.s, sold over the counter under such brand names as Nexium and Prevacid, have been associated with serious adverse side effects, including kidney disease, bone fractures and infections. This study found an association with death from any cause. (Bakalar, 7/5)

Stat: To Solve Organ Shortage, States Consider 'Opt-Out' Organ Donation Laws

The shortage of organs for transplantation is a thorny problem. Nearly 118,000 people in the U.S. are on waiting lists for transplants of kidneys, hearts, livers, and other organs; an estimated 8,000 of them will not live to receive a transplant. (Samuel, 7/6)

The New York Times: Poor Sleep Tied To Increased Alzheimer’s Risk

Poor sleep may be an indication of increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, a new study of older people suggests. Researchers studied 101 cognitively normal people, average age 63, who completed well-validated sleep questionnaires. They analyzed their spinal fluid for the presence of indicators of the plaques and tangles that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s. The study is in Neurology. (Bakalar, 7/5)

CNN: Sugar During Pregnancy May Be Linked To Child's Allergies

Women who consume too many sugary foods and drinks during pregnancy may be increasing their children's risk of developing an allergy or allergic asthma, according to a study published Thursday in the European Respiratory Journal. The researchers looked at allergies that produce respiratory and skin symptoms, including dust mites, cats and grass. "Allergic asthma" causes breathing problems, like wheezing and coughing, in the presence of common allergens such as dust. (Scutti, 7/5)

The Baltimore Sun: Hopkins Joins Gene Cloning Project To Advance Medicine Development

Scientists at Johns Hopkins, Rutgers and Harvard universities, as well as the University of Trento in Italy, have created a new technique that allows thousands of genes in a DNA sequence to be cloned at once. Researchers hope the advance in gene cloning will allow them to more quickly identify markers for diseases and discover new medicines. (Cohn, 7/5)

Stat: The Ice Bucket Challenge Raised Millions For ALS. Here's How It Was Used

Pete Frates, the ALS patient behind the fundraising juggernaut known as the “ice bucket challenge,” has been hospitalized — news that touched off a spate of appreciative tweets on Monday lauding his contributions to the efforts to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. (Robbins, 7/5)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: 'A Really Long Road Back:' Exertional Heat Stroke A Silent Threat In Football

Tulane offensive lineman Hunter Knighton almost became a statistic on Feb. 24, 2014. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman, then at the University of Miami, felt ill that morning and vomited on the way to an outdoor football practice. Flu-like symptoms contributed to dehydration, but Knighton attempted to push through the workout before disaster struck. (Teope, 7/5)

Los Angeles Times: Does My Sense Of Smell Make Me Look Fat? In Mice, The Answer Seems To Be Yes

Having an exceptionally keen sense of smell would seem to be an unmitigated blessing: It can provide early warning of dangers, detect the presence of an attractive mate, and enhance the gustatory delight of a delicious meal. But when you’re a mouse (or, perhaps, a human) and fattening food is all around, a new study finds that those with little or no ability to detect odors may have a key advantage. While mice with an intact sense of smell grow obese on a steady diet of high-fat chow, their littermates who have had their sense of smell expunged can eat the same food yet remain trim. (Healy, 7/5)

