Republicans Had ‘Responsibility’ To Act, McConnell Says

The Senate majority leader defended his bill after the details of it were released to lawmakers.

The Hill: McConnell: Republicans Have ‘Responsibility To Act’ On ObamaCare

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said ObamaCare is “on the edge of collapse” in a floor speech moments after the GOP’s healthcare bill repealing the law was made public. McConnell said Republicans had a “responsibility to act” given the healthcare law’s problems. “I regret that our Democratic friends made clear early on that they did not want to work with us in a serious way to address the ObamaCare status quo,” he said. “But Republicans believe we have a responsibility to act and we are for our constituents, our states, and our country.” (Carney, 6/22)

The Washington Post: Protesters Block Hallway Outside McConnell’s Office

A group of protesters is blocking the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office on Capitol Hill in a demonstration against the GOP health-care bill. The sit-in was organized by The Arc, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group brought about 60 protesters to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to organizer Nicole Jorwic, the group’s director of rights policy. (Viebeck, 6/22)

ABC News: Senate Health Bill Met With Protests, Mixed Reactions

As the bill was being unveiled, a large protest gathered outside McConnell's office, with people in wheelchairs staging a “die-in,” and protesters chanting that no changes be made to Medicaid. Protesters were physically removed by Capitol Police officers. (Stracqualursi, Kelsey and Rogin, 6/22)

Politico: Senate GOP Brings Obamacare Repeal Bill Out Of The Shadows

GOP senators trickling out of an all-conference meeting this morning said while the reaction was broadly positive, it amounted to just an initial step toward winning over a host of still-skeptical lawmakers. "A lot of questions," Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said of the closed-door session. "But there wasn't paper. Until they get a chance to read it, I'm sure they won't firm up." (Everett, Haberkorn, and Cancryn, 6/22)

The Washington Post: Unclear Whether The bill Has Enough Votes To Pass, Top Republican Says

Sen. John Thune, (R-N.D.), a top deputy to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said it remains unclear if the health-care bill has enough support to pass. “I think, right now, we’ve got members who are going to be interested in seeing it, digesting and then looking to see if there are things we can do to refine it and make it more acceptable to more members,” Thune said Thursday after the GOP meeting on the bill. “The challenge is how we get to 50.” (Snell, 6/22)

The Washington Times: Mark Sanford Says He'll Likely Support The Senate Health Care Bill

Rep. Mark Sanford said Thursday he’d likely vote for the Republican health care bill once it passes through the Senate.“A probable, but a maybe still,” Mr. Sanford, South Carolina Republican, told Fox News. He said he isn’t sure he can get his fellow conservative colleagues onboard, however, considering many in the Freedom Caucus have already expressed dislike at what is being discussed in the Senate bill. (Persons, 6/22)

The Hill: GOP Senator: 'No Reason' To Try To Work With Dems On Healthcare

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Thursday there was "no reason" to work with Democrats on healthcare legislation. "They shut themselves out, they said they clearly were not gonna be part of anything," Bunt said on "Morning Newswatch" on local Missouri radio KZRG, CNN reported. "There's no reason to spend a lot of time trying to negotiate with somebody who is not going to be for the repair that you're doing and the replacement that you're doing." (Savransky, 6/22)

