Research Roundup: Deaths In Teaching Hospitals; Medicaid and Opioids

JAMA: Association Between Teaching Status And Mortality In US Hospitals

[Researchers used] national Medicare data to compare mortality rates in US teaching and nonteaching hospitals for all hospitalizations and for common medical and surgical conditions among Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older. ... The sample consisted of 21 451 824 total hospitalizations at 4483 hospitals, of which 250 (5.6%) were major teaching, 894 (19.9%) were minor teaching, and 3339 (74.3%) were nonteaching hospitals. Unadjusted 30-day mortality was 8.1% at major teaching hospitals, 9.2% at minor teaching hospitals, and 9.6% at nonteaching hospitals .... After adjusting for patient and hospital characteristics, the same pattern persisted. (Burke et al., 5/23)

Urban Institute: Medicaid Coverage Of Effective Treatment For Opioid Use Disorder

Increased receipt of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) under Medicaid could improve outcomes for those with OUD in Medicaid expansion states residents for relapse, retention in OUD treatment, involvement in the justice system, health, and mortality. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many low-income adults with OUD in the 32 states (including DC) that expanded Medicaid gained access to buprenorphine, which is covered in all state Medicaid programs. In contrast, many low-income uninsured adults with OUD in nonexpansion states still lack access to affordable treatment. (Clemans-Cope et. al, 5/22)

Urban Institute: The Evidence On Recent Health Care Spending Growth And The Impact Of The Affordable Care Act

National health expenditures have been growing in recent years at about the rate of increase in gross domestic product (GDP) plus 1 percent, following decades of growth at GDP plus 2.5 percent. In this brief the authors discuss a number of reasons for the slowdown, including contributions made by the ACA. The authors also discuss reasons for the growth in marketplace premiums, finding that states with rapid growth rates typically have little insurer or provider competition. Large numbers of states have seen relatively modest premium increases. Finally, the authors conclude with evidence on Medicaid spending growth, arguing that enrollment increases have played a major role, with growth in spending per enrollee below that of other payers. This largely reflects the cost containment efforts of states. (Holahan et. al, 5/24)

Kaiser Family Foundation: Medicaid’s Role In Providing Access To Preventive Care For Adults

This Data Note focuses on Medicaid’s role in providing access to preventive care for low-income adults. Why is preventive care for adult Medicaid enrollees important? Adults in Medicaid have high rates of preventable and controllable conditions. Nearly one-third (30%) of non-elderly adult Medicaid beneficiaries report that they are in only fair or poor health – roughly double the percentage of low-income privately insured and uninsured adults who report fair or poor health. (Ku, Paradise and Thompson, 5/17)

