Researchers Counter Age-Old Message On Antibiotics

An analysis published in BMJ questions the idea that failing to complete a course of antibiotics contributes to the rise of antibiotic resistance.

The Washington Post: New Debate On Antibiotics: Do You Really Need To Take The Full Course?

The one rule about antibiotics that has been drilled into our heads for generations is that you absolutely must take the full course — or else something very bad might happen. Is it time to reconsider that advice? (Cha, 7/27)

CNN: Antibiotics: Researchers Question 'Complete The Course' Advice

The standing argument that failing to complete a course of antibiotics could fuel the rise of antibiotic resistance has little evidence, a group of United Kingdom researchers argue in a new paper. In an analysis published in the medical journal the BMJ on Thursday, they say that completing a course of antibiotics may instead increase the risk of resistance. (Rahim, 7/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription