KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Researchers Counter Age-Old Message On Antibiotics

An analysis published in BMJ questions the idea that failing to complete a course of antibiotics contributes to the rise of antibiotic resistance.

CNN: Antibiotics: Researchers Question 'Complete The Course' Advice
The standing argument that failing to complete a course of antibiotics could fuel the rise of antibiotic resistance has little evidence, a group of United Kingdom researchers argue in a new paper. In an analysis published in the medical journal the BMJ on Thursday, they say that completing a course of antibiotics may instead increase the risk of resistance. (Rahim, 7/27)

