S.C. Hospital To Pay Largest-Ever Settlement For Improper Treatment Of Emergency Psychiatric Patients

AnMed Health, a not-for-profit hospital system, agrees to pay $1.3 million to settle a federal lawsuit charging that the facility did not provide required treatment for patients with unstable psychiatric conditions in its emergency departments. Elsewhere, hospital news from Maryland, Texas and New York makes headlines.

Modern Healthcare: S.C. Hospital To Pay $1.3 Million For Not Properly Treating Emergency Psych Patients

AnMed Health in South Carolina has agreed to pay the largest-ever settlement in a case brought under the federal law requiring hospitals to stabilize and treat patients in emergency situations. The not-for-profit, three-hospital AnMed system will pay nearly $1.3 million to settle federal allegations that in 2012 and 2013 it held patients with unstable psychiatric conditions in its emergency department without providing appropriate psychiatric treatment in 36 incidents. AnMed, based in Anderson, S.C., serves upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia. (Meyer, 7/5)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Hospital Association CEO Headed To California

Carmela Coyle, the longtime president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, is stepping down from the post in the fall to head the California Hospital Association. Coyle has served in her current position for nine years. The executive committee of the Maryland association said it will begin a national search for her replacement. (McDaniels, 7/6)

Houston Chronicle: Charles Stokes Named CEO Of Memorial Hermann Health System

Charles "Chuck" Stokes has been appointed president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System, two weeks after he was promoted to the interim job following an abrupt shake-up atop the largest hospital network in the Houston area. (Ackerman, 7/6)

Modern Healthcare: Memorial Hermann Names Stokes As President And CEO

Charles Stokes is no longer the "interim" president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, after the board on Thursday officially named him to the top job. He replaces Dr. Benjamin Chu, who abruptly retired two weeks ago to pursue a role crafting health and public policy. (Weinstock, 7/6)

The Associated Press: Governor Launches Probe Into Hospital’s Handling Of Gunman

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday launched an investigation into a hospital’s handling of a man who sought psychiatric care just days before he fatally ambushed a New York Police Department officer sitting in a mobile command post. “Under tragic circumstances such as these, it is critical to ensure all proper procedures and safeguards were taken,” Cuomo said Thursday in a statement. (7/6)

