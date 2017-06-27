Senate GOP Leaders Say They Will Put Off Health Plan Vote Until After The July 4th Recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had hoped to bring the bill to the floor for a vote before the upcoming break, but support for the bill faltered within his own party. He now plans to make changes to the measure that will shore up the support of the reluctant members of the Republican caucus.

The Washington Post: Facing GOP Opposition, Senate Leaders Postpone Vote To Overhaul Obamacare

Facing a rebellion within their own ranks, Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday postponed a vote to overhaul the 2010 Affordable Care Act until after the July 4 recess. (Sullivan, Snell and Eilperin, 6/27)

The New York Times: Vote Delayed As Republicans Struggle To Marshal Support For Health Care Bill

Republican leaders had hoped to take a page from the playbook used to get a bill over the line in the House, appeasing the most conservative members of their conference while pressuring moderates to fall in line with fewer concessions. But as opposition mounted in both camps, even against a vote just to take up the bill, Mr. McConnell decided he would delay consideration until after the Senate’s weeklong July 4 recess. (Steinhauer and Kaplan, 6/27)

Los Angeles Times: Senate GOP Leaders Abruptly Delay Vote On Healthcare Bill Until After July 4th Recess

Since the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the bill would leave 22 million more Americans without insurance after 10 years, several Republicans senators had said they would not even support allowing the bill to be brought to the Senate floor for a vote. ... But the delay in a vote will give Democrats and other opponents of the repeal bill more time to mobilize, particularly as Republicans return to their home districts during the holiday. (Mascaro, 6/27)

USA Today: Senate Leaders Delay Health Care Vote Because It Lacks GOP Support

McConnell could only afford to lose two Republicans to win the procedural vote. Leaders now have more time to make changes in the bill to make it more attractive to critics. For example, they could add more money to fight opioid addiction, which is a nationwide problem but has hit states such as Ohio and West Virginia especially hard. The current bill provides just $2 billion to battle the opioid crisis. Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia had wanted $45 billion. (Kelly and Collins, 6/27)

NBC News: GOP Delays Health Care Vote Amid Defections, Disagreement

Both conservative and moderate Republicans have talked about their concerns with the bill since it was unveiled late last week. Conservatives were disappointed that the legislation does not constitute a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, while moderates in the senate are concerned about the deep cuts in Medicaid spending. (Caldwell, 6/27)

CNN: McConnell To Delay The Vote On Health Care Bill Until After July 4 Recess

A senior Senate Republican aide told CNN that the plan for the moment is to hammer out a compromise bill by the end of this week, give members the full week of recess to digest and then vote on it when they get back. (Raju, Mattingly and Killough, 6/27)

Politico: Senate Republicans Delay Obamacare Repeal Vote Until After Recess

President Donald Trump has also invited all Senate Republicans to the White House for a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss GOP plans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made the announcement about a White House trip during a closed-door party lunch on Tuesday. ,,, Both McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence were expected to meet with reluctant Republicans Tuesday as the GOP hunts for the votes together to fulfil their seven-year campaign pledge to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. They have some money to play with. The CBO score left the GOP with about $188 billion more revenue than they need, meaning Republicans can put that savings in programs to shore up premium reduction efforts, anti-opioid spending or, as some conservative Republicans want, deficit reduction. (Haberkorn and Everett, 6/27)

