South Carolina Files Lawsuit Against Maker Of OxyContin Over Alleged Deceptive Marketing

The suit accuses Purdue Pharma of violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act. With similar cases recently filed in Birmingham, Ala., and Cincinnati, the litigation is following in the court path used against Big Tobacco. In other news on the national crisis: teen overdose deaths rise; the lure of "body brokers"; when antidotes fail against synthetic drugs; and more.

The Associated Press: Lawsuit Accuses Drug Manufacturer Of Worsening Opioid Crisis

South Carolina on Monday became the latest state to accuse a drug manufacturer of exacerbating its opioid drug crisis by using deceptive marketing. Attorney General Alan Wilson sued Purdue Pharma on Monday, accusing the maker of OxyContin and other opioid drugs of violating South Carolina's Unfair Trade Practices Act. (Kinnard, 8/15)

The Wall Street Journal: South Carolina Sues Purdue Pharma, Alleging Deceptive Opioid Marketing

South Carolina’s suit follows efforts by several other jurisdictions to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for what they call deceptive marketing of opioid painkillers. The states and others say that such marketing has led to an epidemic among residents, leading to addiction, overdose and deaths. The lawsuit, filed in South Carolina state court, focuses solely on Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin and other opioid drugs. New Hampshire last week filed a similar suit against Purdue. (Randazzo, 8/15)

Bloomberg: Big Pharma's Tobacco Moment As Star Lawyers Push Opioid Suits

Big Pharma is having a Big Tobacco moment as litigation over opioids attract star lawyers and a growing list of states and local governments seeking their own multibillion-dollar payout to deal with costs of a burgeoning drug epidemic. On Tuesday, South Carolina became the sixth state to sue opioid makers alleging they have created a public health crisis. The suit filed by Joe Rice, a plaintiff lawyer who helped negotiate a $246 billion settlement with the tobacco industry in 1998, suggests states are laying the groundwork to force a resolution that provides billions of dollars to cover the costs of an epidemic blamed for 62 deaths per day. (Feeley and Hopkins, 8/15)

The Associated Press: US Teen Drug Overdose Deaths Inch Up After Years Of Decline

After years of decline, teen deaths from drug overdoses have inched up, a new U.S. government report shows. The drop in teen deaths had been a rare bright spot in the opioid epidemic that has seen adult overdose deaths surge year after year — fueled by abuse of prescription painkillers, heroin and newer drugs like fentanyl. (Stobbe, 8/15)

NPR: 'Body Brokers' Get Kickbacks To Lure People With Addictions To Bad Rehab

Some sober homes are good places. But others see a person who has an addiction as a payday. Amid the nation's growing opioid crisis, South Florida has become a mecca for drug treatment. And as more people arrive looking for help, there's more opportunity for corruption and insurance fraud. There are millions to be made in billing patients for unnecessary treatment and tests, according to officials investigating the problem. (Haden, 8/15)

Bloomberg: Heroin-Era Antidotes Can’t Handle Overdoses In Age Of Synthetics

Addicts in the Colorado town where [Ralph Battels is] an emergency room doctor are downing such incredibly powerful opioids that the overdose-reversal agent may have to be applied two or three times -- or more -- to revive them and calm their sometimes violent highs. The budget at Pagosa Springs Medical Center is taking an unanticipated hit, another victim of a raging national epidemic. ... Hospitals and emergency-services agencies across the U.S. are confronting higher bills for the chemical compound that can block the effects of painkillers and heroin, as super-strong synthetic opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil grow increasingly popular. Not only are more doses of the remedy often required, prices for some brands of naxolone have been ticking up. (Mattingly, 8/16)

The Associated Press: Carney Signs Legislation Establishing New Addiction Panel

Gov. John Carney is signing legislation forming a new state panel to help tackle Delaware’s opioid addiction problem. The legislation being signed Wednesday, which passed the House and Senate unanimously earlier this year, creates the Addiction Action Committee. (8/16)

The Associated Press: Colorful Portraits Show Faces Of New Hampshire Drug Crisis

At the New Hampshire State Library’s latest art exhibit, the bright smiles and bold colors of the canvases belied the broken hearts of those who attended its opening reception. More than 80 paintings are on display this month featuring the faces of the state’s opioid epidemic. What started as one mother’s private outlet for grief has grown into a larger effort to comfort others and reduce the stigma of addiction. (Ramer, 8/16)

