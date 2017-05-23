St. Louis Sued Over Law Prohibiting Work Discrimination Against Women Who Have Had An Abortion, Used Birth Control

Some St. Louis Catholics are challenging the city's so-called abortion sanctuary ordinance that is aimed at protecting women from discrimination by an employer or landlord based on whether they've had an abortion, used contraceptives or are pregnant.

The Associated Press: Catholics Challenge St. Louis' 'Abortion Sanctuary' Law

A group of St. Louis Catholics filed a lawsuit against the city Monday over a local ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions," saying the law could force employers or landlords to go against their religious beliefs. The law, enacted in February, bars employers from hiring or firing people based on whether they have had an abortion, get pregnant outside of marriage, or use contraceptives or artificial insemination. Landlords also can't refuse to rent to someone based on those criteria. (Salter, 5/22)

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louis' 'Abortion Sanctuary' Opponents Take Their Fight To Federal Court

The Archdiocese of St. Louis and the city are in a legal showdown over new provisions in St. Louis' anti-discrimination law regarding women's reproductive decisions. The archdiocese's schools and a private company, O'Brien Industrial Holdings, on Monday in federal court filed a lawsuit challenging a St. Louis ordinance that they say adds abortion rights supporters to a protected class, while discriminating those who are against abortions. (Pratt, 5/22)

