State Highlights: Aid-In-Dying Case To Be Heard In N.Y.; Mass. Hospital Revises Plan To Close Psychiatric Beds After Criticism

Media outlets report on news from New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, California, Colorado and Missouri.

The Wall Street Journal: New York Appeals Court To Hear Case On Doctor Aid In Dying

Eric Seiff says his mother begged his father to end her life throughout the two years she suffered from breast cancer before dying in 1955. Mr. Seiff told himself at the time he would never prolong his death. Mr. Seiff, an 84-year-old lawyer, is among those plaintiffs arguing that doctors should have the right to prescribe a fatal dosage of medication, in most cases barbiturates, to mentally competent terminally ill people. Their case against the state is scheduled to be heard May 30 in the New York Court of Appeals in Albany, the state’s highest court. (Kanno-Youngs, 5/22)

Boston Globe: UMass Memorial Seeks To Quell Criticism Of Psychiatric Bed Cuts

UMass Memorial Medical Center, responding to sharp criticism from mental health advocates and the state, has revised its plan to close 13 psychiatric beds in Worcester and transfer patients to other Central Massachusetts hospitals. Worcester’s largest hospital submitted the updated plan late last week in response to officials at the state Department of Public Health, who said they were deeply concerned that the hospital’s original proposal would curtail patients’ access to services. (Dayal McCluskey, 5/22)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: New Mental Health Care Program Launched In Virginia

The Virginia Health Care Foundation has announced a new $1.5 million behavioral health program that is designed to increase access to mental health care for uninsured Virginians and those with little to no access to medical care... The foundation is a public-private partnership that helps uninsured Virginians and those who live in areas without robust medical, dental and mental health services. (Kleiner, 5/22)

Texas Tribune: Texas Senate Approves Monthly Payments For Relative Caregivers Of Abused Children

Texans who take in abused and neglected children who are related to them could soon have access to monthly payments to help them pay for items like beds, food and clothes. State senators voted unanimously on Monday to approve House Bill 4, which would increase the amount of money given to relative caregivers. (Evans, 5/22)

The CT Mirror: Healthcare Union Ad Protests Ongoing State Layoffs

The state’s largest healthcare workers’ union launched a new online ad Monday to protest the latest layoffs ordered by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. The governor, who warned unions recently that he might have to order as many as 4,200 layoffs if concessions are not granted, has issued 113 pink slips in recent weeks. (Phaneuf, 5/22)

Health News Florida: Mosquito Control Ramps Up As South Florida Prepares For Zika

Last summer’s wave of local transmission of the Zika virus hasn’t yet bled into 2017 , but officials from Key West to West Palm Beach are gearing up for another round of mosquito control by creating new staff positions, adding more equipment and increasing outreach efforts. In 2016, Florida saw more than 250 cases of locally transmitted Zika, the mosquito-borne virus spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito that can cause fevers, rashes and joint pain. (Stein, 5/22)

Sacramento Bee: Nacho Cheese From Gas Station Blamed For Botulism Death

One person has died of botulism after eating nacho cheese sauce from a Walnut Grove gas station, California health officials confirmed Monday. The man was one of 10 people who fell ill with the rare form of food poisoning in recent weeks after eating food purchased at Valley Oak Food and Fuel. (Caiola and Chang, 5/22)

Denver Post: Centura Health’s Longtime CEO To Step Down, Assume Special Advisor Role

Centura Health’s chief executive will step down Sept. 1 after leading the Centennial-based healthcare network for nine years. Gary Campbell, the longest tenured CEO in Centura’s history, will be succeeded by chief operating officer Peter Banko, officials announced Monday. “Centura Health has been truly blessed with Gary’s visionary leadership,” Centura Health board chairwoman Patricia Webb said in a statement. “His faithful commitment to our ministry and efforts to transform the delivery of health care have allowed us to optimize health value across our region and meet the needs of consumers.” (Rusch, 5/23)

Texas Tribune: Bill On Certification Pits Doctors Against Hospitals

A bill moving through the Legislature in the last week of the session is pitting doctors against hospitals over how much testing doctors should have to undergo to maintain their certification... Senate Bill 1148 would ban the Texas Medical Board from using the MOC as a requirement for physicians to obtain or renew their medical license. (Mansoor, 5/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Evictions From Residential Care Home Disrupt Lives

The owner and operator of the Fulton Rest Home, an independent living facility for men with disabilities in Berkeley, told residents last month they had 60 days to clear out... A private operator of a residential care facility can close the business and evict the tenants with only a 30-day notice, according to Disability Rights California, an advocacy group that runs a website listing tenant rights for people in care homes. (Taylor Jr., 5/22)

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Charles School District Bucks Area Trend, Keeps Sex Ed Program Tied To Anti-Abortion Group

The St. Charles Board of Education voted Monday night to keep a sex education curriculum tied to an anti-abortion group, breaking with recent decisions by a few other St. Louis-area public school districts. Best Choice “is not a program to get rid of,” board member Leslie Knight before the panel's unanimous vote to keep the curriculum. (Delaney, 5/23)

Sacramento Bee: Norovirus Stomach Illness Spreads In Yolo County Schools

That vomit- and diarrhea-inducing illness spreading through schools has reached more than 2,800 people in Yolo County as of Monday and could linger on campuses through the end of the academic year, health officials say... Kristin Weivoda, emergency medical services administrator for the county, said the spread of norovirus will be difficult to overcome before school is out because of the ease of transmission among children. (Kalb, 5/22)

