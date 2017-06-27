State Highlights: Boston Children’s Hospital Snags Top Ranking In Report; Ariz. Governor Targets Planned Parenthood Funding

Media outlets report on news out of Arizona, California and Ohio.

USA Today: Best Children's Hospitals Ranked By U.S. News & World Report

An annual report by U.S. News & World Report ranks the nation's top 50 children's medical centers by 10 pediatric categories including cancer, neurology, diabetes and endocrinology. U.S. News has ranked children's hospitals since 2006, and awards rankings based on measures such as clinical outcomes, patient volume, staffing adequacy and compliance with best practices, to name a few. (Bowerman, 6/27)

Arizona Republic: To Defund Planned Parenthood, Arizona Wants Say In Family Planning

Ducey and the Legislature this year, with a push from the conservative Center for Arizona Policy, placed into the budget the requirement that the state try to take control of Arizona's $4.5 million share of federal family-planning funds. For more than 30 years, the non-profit Arizona Family Health Partnership has overseen the federal Title X program in Arizona, working with Planned Parenthood and other community clinics. (Beard Rau, 6/26)

The New York Times: California To List Glyphosate As Cancer-Causing; Monsanto Vows Fight

Glyphosate, an herbicide and the active ingredient in Monsanto Co's popular Roundup weed killer, will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) said on Monday. (Plume, 6/27)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Summa Health To Eliminate 300 Positions, Discontinue Certain Services On Projected $60 Million Operating Losses

Summa Health plans to eliminate 300 positions and change its service offerings as the health system faces $60 million in operating losses. In an internal memo to employees Monday, Interim President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said the Akron-based system in the next month would need to eliminate positions and discontinue and consolidate services to shore up financial losses from low inpatient and outpatient numbers. (Christ, 6/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: 1 In 4 Children In Ohio Will Experience Domestic Violence, Study Says

One in four Ohio children will experience domestic violence before reaching adulthood, according to a new study. The study by Case Western Reserve University researchers, conducted on behalf of the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio, sought to determine the extent and expense of domestic violence, as well as gaps in addressing its roots and aftermath, CWRU said. (Farkas, 6/26)

San Jose Mercury News: Lawsuit: HR Exec Worried Cancer Survivor Had 'Chemo Brain'

An associate vice president in the human resources department at San Francisco State University told faculty she worried that an employee of the college recovering from cancer had “chemo brain,” according to a lawsuit filed last month... A statement from the university’s lawyer said the school is fighting the claims. (Deruy ,6/26)

Columbus Dispatch: Getting Food To Hungry Kids In Southeast Ohio

Britany Kuhn recently led her six children on a 20-minute walk to get lunch from a local meal program. Such programs are made possible by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to keep children from going hungry through a project focused on Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties in southeastern Ohio. (Henry 6/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription